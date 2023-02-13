Perfect Match is the hot new dating show coming to Netflix, and this time you may recognize some of the cast, but when does the action start and how many episodes are there?

Some of these singles have already had relationships that didn’t work out onscreen, so they’ll be hoping to find their Perfect Match this time, just like host Nick Lachey.

We take a look look at how many episodes fans will be graced with, and when they’ll be released on Netflix so you won’t miss a second of the drama!

Where to watch Perfect Match

Perfect Match will be streaming on Netflix from February 14, kicking off the season of love.

The series will have 12-hour-long episodes, meaning we get half a day of watching all the drama unfold!

If the trailer is anything to go by, it seems like things are getting spicy, so you definitely won’t want to miss a second of the action.

Netflix Perfect Match Episode guide

The series will start on February 14, and Netflix will release episodes weekly until February 28.

Perfect Match Episodes 1- 4: February 14

Episodes 5 – 8: February 21

Episodes 9 – 12: February 28

Unfortunately, binge-watchers won’t be able to watch in one sitting!

When will episodes release?

Depending on which part of the world you’re watching from, Netflix releases episodes at different times.

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12:00 am (PT). In Eastern time this is 3:00 am.

In Korean Standard time, it is 5:00 pm, in Indian Standard Time, this is 1:30 am. For UK viewers, this will be 8:00 am.

