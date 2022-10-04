









Too Hot To Handle Brazil season 2 has just made its debut on Netflix with the first four episodes having just been released. The drama has only begun to unfold as the contestant try to keep their hands off each other for the cash prize, but already fans want to know what the sexy singles are up to and where they are now.

It’s hard to tell as of yet if any of the singles end up leaving together but through looking at their Instagrams, we can make out a few little details as to what they are up to now. Check it out.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 3, Netflix. Picture: Tom Dymond

Where are the Too Hot To Handle Brazil contestants now?

Isadora

By taking a look at her Instagram, Isadora is still busy modeling and focussing on her career as a professional samba dancer. Her social media doesn’t give much away at all as to whether she ends the show with a man, however one picture did hint at a potential connection.

The dancer recently posted a picture of herself with Justen. Despite the pair being more like brother and sister on the show, many fans in the comment section were left hoping that they had formed a romantic connection.

Italo

Italo is still focused on his fitness as well as studying to become a lawyer. There are no hints on his Instagram as to if he has a girlfriend following the show and his racy TikToks with girls in bikinis suggest that he is most likely single.

Italo is focused at the moment on building his social media presence and his growing audience on Instagram and TikTok.

Ivan

Since Too Hot To Handle, Ivan has been focused on his career as a DJ and is continuing to throw himself into music.

Again, his social media doesn’t give much away if he too left with love so we will have to wait until further episodes are released to find out more.

Justen

With “parties” still in his bio on Instagram, it seems Justen is still busy partying as well as being a model since being on the Netflix show.

His most recent pictures show him out drinking with his friends and some of his modeling pictures have left fans to assume that he is most likely still single.

Khiara

Khiara appears to still be busy with her fashion studies since the show and with her spending even more time over in Milan it’s likely that she is single as the other contestants remain in Brazil.

Khiara seems to be enjoying spending time with her friends out and about as well as spending a lot of her spare time at the beach.

Nayara

Nayara is still working her magic in front of the camera with her impressive modeling shots and we get to see them over on her Instagram.

There is no indication on her feed as to if she has a partner following Too Hot To Handle, we will have to wait to find out.

Sandri

Since the show, Sandi is busy back on the board as she shows us her skills riding the waves. It appears through her posts that her heart lies with fitness and surfing and there is no indication of love on her page.

It appears that she also has been spending time behind the camera as she has shown off some sexy modeling shots.

Victoria

Victoria is busy DJ’ing and spinning those decks since Too Hot To Handle and over on her Instagram we can see that she has been busy traveling.

With her heart set on exploring the world, it appears – at the moment – that she is still single as she continues to explore.

WG

WG’s Instagram shows that since the show he has been busy working out and focussing on his fitness.

He too has been dabbling in a bit of modeling and seems to be grabbing the opportunity by the horns.

