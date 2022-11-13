









Following the success of Netflix’s Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2, the streaming service dropped a third installment of Love Is Blind on October 19, 2022. The social experiment show aims to decipher whether love truly is blind. Strangers attempt to make emotional connections via pods where they can only communicate by talking.

Some of the participants on the show did make emotional connections with one another and proposed without ever seeing their partner. Fans got to see the engaged couples as they navigated life together, from the pods to the altar. However, only two of the couples committed to marriage on their wedding days. So, let’s take a look at where the Love Is Blind season 3 cast is after the reunion.

Love Is Blind Season 3 | Finale Trailer | Netflix

How long after Love Is Blind season 3 was the reunion filmed?

The Love Is Blind season 3 reunion aired just two weeks after it was filmed in the fall of 2022.

Cosmpolitan writes that Love Is Blind season 3 was filmed in 2021. So, the couples had a long break between when their weddings took place and when they reunited for the reunion show.

Some of them continued their relationships after their wedding days while others hadn’t spoken for months.

Where are the couples now after Love Is Blind season 3 reunion?

During Love Is Blind season 3, Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed got married. They stayed together afterward and appeared at the reunion show together.

Matt and Colleen appear to be very loved up from their IG pages, he created a TikTok compilation of their years together recently.

Another couple who got married on the show was Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia.

They’re also still together and appeared at the reunion as a happily married couple.

Brennon took to Instagram on November 12 to share with his wife that: “Each new day with you is the happiest day of my life.”

SK and Raven

Although SK said he couldn’t get married to Raven on their wedding day, the couple still remained together.

They confirmed at the Love Is Blind reunion that they’re still a couple. The timing just wasn’t right for them to get married.

SK and Raven’s Instagram pages show that they’re still happily together. Raven wrote in an IG post on November 12 that she thinks SK has “changed her for the better.”

Zanab and Cole

Of all the season 3 wedding days, Zanab and Cole’s was one of the most eventful.

Zanab said that she couldn’t marry Cole and the two didn’t speak following their wedding.

It was the first time that they had seen each other and talked at the reunion and emotions ran high for both of them.

Zanab took to Instagram on November 10 to write an apology to the internet and a message to Cole that read: “I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet.”

Cole’s Instagram posts show that he’s still friends with his cast members including Matt.

Love Is Blind season 3: Nancy and Bartise

Nancy and Bartise were another season 3 couple who opted to not get married when it came to their big day.

Bartise said he couldn’t tie the knot with speech therapist Nancy and it was clear that her family was distraught for her on her wedding day.

Judging by Nancy’s IG page, she’s been traveling, celebrating her birthday, spending time with friends and family and she sports a fresh new hair do on the ‘gram, too.

Bartise’s Instagram posts and Stories show that he is still friends with his cast mates. He captioned a post on November 12: “What an incredible month it’s been. Traveling, making friends, creating memories, and sharing stories. That’s all I wanna do.”

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

