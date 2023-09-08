After 11 episodes of getting to know one another and forming connections, Is She the Wolf? brings viewers its final during episode 12. The final sees the ladies dress head to toe in full wolf costumes. If they place a balloon they’re holding in the male partner’s hand, they become a couple. But, if they let the balloon go, they’re revealed as one of the show’s ‘wolves’.

Is She the Wolf? dropped on Netflix on September 3, 2023. The series is reminiscent of The Traitors – but comes with a romantic twist. 10 strangers of different ages all have the opportunity to get to know one another as they attempt to decipher who the wolf or wolves are among the group.

WARNING SPOILERS BELOW

Where are Tomoki and Sakurako on Is She the Wolf now?

Tomoki is the first man to go and make a confession to one of the ladies on Is She the Wolf episode 12.

He chooses Sakurako and says: “I like you.”

Tomki and Sakurako connected early on during Is She the Wolf? however, she later also felt a connection with Robin.

After Tomoki’s confession, Sakurako lets go of the balloon which means that she’s the wolf.

Tomoki can be found on Instagram at @ranru0122 and Sakurako is also on the ‘gram @sakurako.official. They’ve both posted photos of the show and ones with each other but neither have stated that they developed a romantic connection after filming.

The two were emotional during episode 12 which came to the surprise of the show’s hosts.

Where is Taiju from Is She the Wolf now?

Second up to confess his feelings for a female participant on the show was Taiju.

He walked up to Honoka and laid his heart on the line.

Honoka gave Taiju her balloon and the two were over the moon that they could now become a couple.

He said his heart was beating out of his chest and was slightly “worried” during the show that she could have been the wolf.

Honoka said that she “likes” Taiju and that she wants to spend more time with him and visit lots of places together.

Posting a photo of himself on the show, Taiju wrote: “Three months that will be memorable for a lifetime. Thanks to all of you.”

Honoka is on Instagram at @honoka.n28.

Masaki, Who-ya and Mikako from Is She the Wolf

Contestant Mikako had not one, but two men from the show wanting to be chosen by her.

Who-ya and Masaki both stood before Mikako and confessed their feelings for her.

Mikako gives her balloon to Masaki. Episode 12 also showed a clip of Mikako meeting with Who-ya to express her feelings ahead of the confession.

Mikako said that Who-ya was “sweet” to her and was “glad” she met him, but she wanted to finish the show with Mikako.

With over 80k followers, she’s on IG at @mikako_faky. Masaki is also on Instagram at @masaki_nakao_.

Robin made his confession to Julie

Speaking during episode 12, Robin said: “Julie I really like you. Thanks to you, I know I want to share my life with someone.”

As Robin holds out his hand to receive Julie’s balloon, she cries and lets go of it, meaning that she is also “the wolf.”

Despite this, Robin continued that he “likes” Julie ” 100 per cent.”

Julie then went on to share a song she wrote for Robin and the two appeared to be totally loved-up.

However, Robin’s Facebook page shows him as being “single.”

He’s on Instagram at @robin_officialjp and Julie is also on the ‘gram at @julie_official6881.

Gabby had ‘no regrets’

Speaking of her experience on Is She the Wolf? Gabby said that she was “really glad” she took part in the show.

She said: “I have no regrets, I gave my all.”

She’s on Instagram @gabby1020.

Who-ya also reflected on the three-month experience and said that they were the “best” of his life.

