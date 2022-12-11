Many viewers of My Unorthodox Life may be wondering where the cast is now. The Haarts and Hendlers were navigating some tough times in life during season 2 of their Netflix show.

From Julia Haart’s divorce to many of the show’s cast being fired from their jobs, Batsheva and Julia’s relationship and Robert and Ra’Ed’s relationship, there was a lot going on during the show’s second season.

Let’s take a look at where My Unorthodox Life’s cast are now following another successful season of their show. My Unorthodox Life topped charts in 2022 and the show’s cast is branching out into other avenues these days.

My Unorthodox Life: Where are they now?

Julia Haart

When viewers got to see the premiere of My Unorthodox Life season 2, they were made aware that the Haarts’ lives had been totally turned upside down since the show first dropped in 2021.

Julia is now an author. Her book, Brazen, was released in 2022.

Judging by her Instagram page, Julia and her daughter, Batsheva, have continued going to therapy.

She and Batsheva also went on The Tamron Hall Show together in 2022.

Julia now hosts a monthly event, Paint 2 Power, which is a “feminist roundtable” per the website.

Where is My Unorthodox Life’s Miriam now?

With 257k followers, Miriam Haart can be found at @miriamhaart.

She’s still studying at Stanford and is the host of a podcast. Miriam’s podcast is called Faking It.

Miriam writes in her bio that she’s a “speaker, web3 developer, and an app engineer.”

The Netflix star is no longer in a relationship with her girlfriend Nathalie Ulander who appeared on season 2.

Batsheva Haart

During My Unorthodox Life season 2, Batsheva was making moves in her career.

She has millions of followers on TikTok and 532k on Instagram at @batshevahaart.

Batsheva, like her sister, also has a podcast called Heart to Haart.

Judging by her Instagram posts, she’s still dating and also creating content with her mom.

Robert Brotherton and Ra’ed Saade

At the end of My Unorthodox Life season 2, viewers see Ra’ed propose to Robert.

The two are still together, judging by their Instagram pages.

Robert and Ra’ed are still dog parents to their pup, Richard.

Robert has been making moves in his performing career while Ra’ed is working “corporate by day and as a vocal performer/entertainer by night.”

Find Ra’ed on Instagram at @raed.saade where he has over 18k followers. Robert has 167k followers at @rpbii.

Shlomo Haart

Since My Unorthodox Life season 2 wrapped, Shlomo has taken to Instagram to say that he has girls “sliding into his DMs.”

During the show, fans saw Shlomo navigating single life, which included getting a chest and back wax per the advice of Robert.

With almost 63k followers, Shlomo can be found on Instagram at @shlomohaart.

WATCH MY UNORTHODOX LIFE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know