









Love Is Blind‘s highly anticipated final episode and the show’s reunion officially dropped on Netflix on November 9. The participants of the show got to have their say on moments from the series including Zanab’s ‘nags’ at Cole, Colleen and Cole’s poolside scene, and Alexa and Brennan’s wardrobe arrangements.

Zanab and Cole talked through some of their moments on the show and reflected on how they behaved during the experiment. It’s clear from the reunion that there’s no future for them being together romantically, but fans do want to know where Zanab and Cole are now.

Zanab and Cole’s Love Is Blind journey

After forming an emotional connection during the pods episodes of Love Is Blind, Zanab and Cole appeared to have some difficulties in living ‘real life’ together on Love Is Blind.

The two seemed to solve their conflicts on the show and even placed a love lock on a bridge in a bid to solidify their relationship.

However, once Cole and Zanab got to the altar, Zanab said that she didn’t want to get married.

The couple at the Love Is Blind reunion

The Love Is Blind season 3 reunion gave viewers some insight into how things played out after the weddings.

Cole said that he didn’t reach out to Zanab following their wedding day and was visibly emotional during the reunion.

The two talked through some big moments from the show and their relationship as they hadn’t seen one another since their wedding day.

They both concluded that they were able to see areas of growth for themselves from the experiment.

View Instagram Post

Where are Zanab and Cole now?

Judging by Zanab’s Instagram posts, she didn’t find the relationship she wanted with Cole in the pods but she found love with the ladies in the series.

Zanab refers to herself, the season 3 ladies and host Vanessa Lachey, as the “Fab Five” on Instagram and shares what she loves about each of the women in the caption.

She wrote: “Nancy, your heart is golden and unmatched, we could all learn something from you.

Alexa, your confidence is everything. If I could steal some, I’d roll in it every morning! Is that weird? Idgaf if it is!

Vanessa, please share the secret on aging backwards. We are DYING to know! Colleen, my sweet Jelly Bean! There isn’t a corner of this green earth where I would fight you. I will fight FOR you anytime though. & last but not least… Raven, I’m so glad the world got a chance to fall for you, like we all did. You are a true gem.”

Cole’s recent Instagram posts include snaps of his time on Love Is Blind and a screenshot of Kim Kardashian tweeting about the show. He also took to his Instagram Stories on November 9 thanking his followers for their support since the reunion aired.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK