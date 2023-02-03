Michele Fitzgerald is known for being the winner of Survivor season 32, but the victory came with a lot of controversy from fans.

Survivor season 32 is now airing on Netflix to many fans’ delight, but maybe not to Michele’s. The star may have to live through the controversy again as new viewers tune in six years after the show’s original release.

We take a look at where Michele is now and her ‘controversial’ Survivor: Kaôh Rōng win.

Michele’s Survivor season 32 win controversy

Michele was considered Survivor’s most controversial winner at the close of season 32, as fans felt she didn’t play as strong a game as Aubry Bracco.

Viewers were in uproar when she received three more points than Aubry, who they believed deserved to win.

The Survivor 32 winner herself admitted she started off the game weak when she was placed in the Beauty Tribe. However, she came in strong in the second half, playing a great social game.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on the controversy at the time host Jeff Probst said: “I love that they have opinions, and I actually agree with them.”

“I think had the audience voted, Aubry wins. I also think had the show been structured differently and the jury could see all the moves that Aubry was making, she wins,” he continued.

Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Michele reacts to Survivor airing on Netflix

Taking to Twitter amid Netflix’s Survivor 32 announcement Michele tweeted: “Oh lord NOOOOO not again,” most likely aimed at the controversy she received the first time around.

Fans had a lot to say in response. One tweeted: “Do you have to keep reliving your seasons when new fans discover you and start tweeting at you or mentioning you?” Michele replied: “Yes” with two stressed out-looking emojis.

However, one fan reassured the star, tweeting: “Honestly the Netflix and Hulu folks have been AMAZING,” to which Michele replied: “Ok well that’s reassuring I guess”.

The Survivor winner went on to feature on MTV’s The Challenge

Despite the controversy, Survivor didn’t put Michele off of reality TV. In fact, she recently starred in The Challenge season 38, where she paired up with former Survivor contestant Jay Starrett.

Michele first took part in The Challenge season 37, where she only lasted four episodes, but then returned for season 38.

However, Michele couldn’t duplicate her Survivor win over on The Challenge, as she and teammate Starrett did not make it to the end.

