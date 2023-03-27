Kwame Appiah’s romance with Chelsea Griffin has the potential to go all the way, but why did his soccer career end and where did the Love Is Blind star play?

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 have finally arrived on Netflix. After four months of waiting, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have welcomed another batch of single hopefuls ready to find the one. The popular dating series takes us back to the famous pods and Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin are among the top couples sparking fan interest.

Things haven’t gone too smoothly for Kwame as the sales development manager fell for Micah Lussier, who ultimately opted for Paul Pedan instead. Kwame turned his head to Chelsea and the pair could be saying “I do” at the altar.

During his candid chats, the 31-year-old revealed some interesting facts about himself, one of which is his former life as a professional soccer player. But what happened to it and what teams did he play for?

Inside Kwame Appiah from Love Is Blind’s soccer career – From college to pro play

Before his business career, Kwame was a footballer who had the potential to go all the way. While studying at Golden-Beacom College, Delaware from 2008 to 2009, the reality star was an NCAA student-athlete and played as a forward for his college’s team. He was previously a midfielder.

He took a break in 2010 since he couldn’t afford it and took up a job as a waiter instead. Kwame returned to college and took enough credits to earn a partial soccer scholarship while working two part-time jobs, one of which was at Apple.

The business manager’s soccer scholarship ended in 2012 and so he attended school part-time. He returned to full-time after Apple offered partial tuition reimbursement.

Between 2013 to 2014, Kwame was a player for Philadelphia Fury for eight months in the regional adult league, the United States Club Soccer’s National Adult League. He moved to the Delaware Stars from February 2016 to December 2016.

The next year, he graduated with a masters degree and left to play soccer in Sweden.

Unfortunately, Kwame’s soccer career was cut short by an injury in 2018, so he returned to the US.

Kwame was also committed to coaching budding athletes as a trainer at White Clay Soccer Club and an Olympic development coach for US youth soccer in Delaware.

As he said on Love Is Blind, Kwame rarely has the opportunity to discuss his former career and it’s evident on his Instagram – he has never posted about it.

He became a photographer

Kwame has swapped the soccer boots in exchange for the camera. In 2017, he launched his own media company, Agentkwam Media, which focuses on photography and content creation.

His LinkedIn states his employment there ended in May 2021, so we assume it is now defunct.