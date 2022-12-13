Shea McGee is an interior designer who helps redecorate people’s homes on Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover. However, there are lots of questions about where the McGees live and whether Studio McGee is nearby.

Season 4 is officially out on Netflix, which follows Shea and Syd McGees’ busy and successful careers as the owners of design firm Studio McGee. Many viewers are now eager to get a peek inside their own well-designed home.

So, where does Dream Home Makeover’s Shea McGee live and is Studio McGee nearby? Plus, how far did they travel to film the show? Reality Titbit has all the details on the series locations, and where their main base is.

Where does Shea McGee live?

Shea McGee and her husband Syd, along with their three kids, live in Salt Lake City, Utah. The McGees moved there just after starting Studio McGee, and, as luck would have it, their friends and neighbors needed a designer!

They moved there from Los Angeles in 2015. Together, they share a home worth an estimated $2.2 million, having finished building their dream property for their family from the ground up and moved in during 2021.

While living in California, they were struggling to make ends meet as they tried to grow their business and provide for their two young daughters, Wren and Ivy. They have since welcomed a third child into their family.

They bought land in Lehi, Utah, in a secluded cul-de-sac of developments which are all away from the main city. The house doesn’t have a separate kitchen and dining space, as the rooms are open-plan and blend from one to the other.

Studio McGee location is near family home

In Season 3, the McGees are seen working on their new Studio McGee headquarters in Salt Lake City, where their 170 employees are based. They have a home collection at Target as well as their own decor line called McGee & Co.

Studio McGee can be found at 13707 S 200 W, Draper, Utah. Though the company was founded in 2014, it was originally based out of the McGee’s studio apartment in Southern California before the couple relocated to Utah.

Shea and Syd live just a 22-minute drive away from the Studio McGee location. However, they often work on out-of-state homes across the USA, such as Mapleton, Heber City and Salem.

Where does Dream Home Makeover take place?

Dream Home Makeover films in several locations, but a lot of the scenes take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, to get snippets of the McGee family’s home life. Season 1 was mainly filmed there but they’ve also done lots of traveling.

Season 3 saw Shea and Syd filming in the two states that are Utah and California. However, in the latest instalment, the two take on projects closer to their company’s headquarters in Utah.

Showbiz Cheatsheet notes that in the fresh batch of six episodes, the duo constructs dream homes in different locations within the state. The locations include:

1: Salt Lake City, Utah

2: Mill Creek, Utah

3: Lehi, Utah

4: Charleston, Utah

5: Utah

6: Salt Lake City, Utah

