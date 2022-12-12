My Unorthodox Life season 2 premiered recently and fans are still trying to absorb all the updates and drama. After the finale, they’re still left with many questions about the cast’s ever-changing lives, such as where does Julia Haart work now?

It’s no secret Julia Haart has lived an eventful life, so much so she even has a Netflix show about it! Lately, Julia has been through a lot of changes in her life regarding both her relationship and career.

We take a look at Julia Haart’s past and present career ventures.

Where does Julia Haart work now?

On the first season of My Unorthodox Life, we saw Julia Haart working as chief executive of model management company Elite World Group. However, during the second season we saw Julia lose her job as her marriage to Silvio Scaglia crumbled.

Julia’s LinkedIn page now states she is executive director of Netflix show My Unorthodox Life and bestselling author of Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey From Long Sleeves To Lingerie, which was published in March 2022.

The Netflix star also told Forbes she’s working on funding to build a women’s shelter and preparing to launch shapewear line +Body By Julia Haart.

And, of course, as we heard on the show, Julia and her daughter Miriam are working on their metaverse company, Haart Sphere or Haartsphere.

Julia’s previous fashion experience

Julia isn’t short of experience in the fashion world. Before becoming chief executive of Elite Group, Julia was creative director of Italian high-end luxury lifestyle company La Perla from 2016 to 2018.

Before that, Julia released her own shoe line, Julia Haart, after leaving the Ultra-Orthodox community. Julia’s goal was to create shoes that were both fashionable and comfortable, which she did when they were sold across 17 countries.

Julia explores online dating

As well as launching a career change, Julia is trying new things in her dating life. Speaking to Forbes about her first experience with online dating, she said: “I have found swiping left and saying no to be really empowering because I realize I’ve never said no to men!”

She also told the publication she was open to getting into another relationship after her divorce, saying: “I believe in love, and I’m open to love.”

