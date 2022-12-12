A new installment of Dream Home Makeover is up on Netflix and here’s where season 4 takes place!

The Netflix reality show sees Studio McGee bosses Shea and Syd McGee taking on a new set of projects and turning them into dream homes for families.

The show began in 2020 and in just two years, the show has garnered a dedicated fan following who tune in for every new season.

Image via Netflix | YouTube

Where does Dream Home Makeover season 4 take place?

While the third season of Dream Home Makeover came out on July 27, the latest one has come out a little over three months later.

Season 3 saw She and Syd filming in two states that are Utah and California. However, in the latest installment, the two take on projects closer to their company’s headquarters in Utah.

Showbiz Cheatsheet notes that in the fresh batch of six episodes, the duo constructs dream homes in different locations within the state.

1: Salt Lake City, Utah

2: Mill Creek, Utah

3: Lehi, Utah

4: Charleston, Utah

5: Utah

6: Salt Lake City

How Shea and Syd started Studio McGee

Studio McGee’s location is in Salt Lake City, Utah. The design studio is run by couple Shea and Syd.

On the studio’s website, the couple notes how their business came to be. The company started after Shea remodeled and designed her and Syd’s very first home. She documented it all on Instagram.

Soon her Instagram following began to grow and the couple officially launched Studio McGee in 2014 with a mission to “Make Life Beautiful.”

Then in 2016, the couple started the official pages of Studio McGee on Instagram and YouTube.

The business’ Instagram page has 3.6 million followers now. On the other hand, their YouTube channel has 371K subscribers.

Syd McGee was an Account Manager before Dream Home Makeover

Syd’s Linkedin notes that he worked as an Account Manager as well as Director of Marketing before his reality television fame.

The Dream Home Makeover star was an account manager for Bloosky Interactive, LLC. The firm is an incubator & digital marketing agency.

He also worked as Director of Marketing in Laguna Niguel, California. He served as Terrain Digital Media’s CEO from 2013 to 2014 before finally starting Studio McGee in 2014.

