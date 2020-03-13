Where is 100 Humans filmed? Netflix location in a California college!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix is churning out success after success this 2020, proving that they reign supreme as the king of TV. So far, we’ve seen mega-hits of The Circle US, Cheer and Love Is Blind. Now, there’s a new series which is sure to catch your attention.

100 Humans dropped to Netflix on Friday, March 13th. If you thought Love Is Blind was a bizarre experiment, just wait ’til you get a load of this series.

The show sees 100 volunteers participate in a series of experiments which will reveal things about human nature, behaviour and everything in-between. Want to know whether attractiveness can help you get away with murder? Or whether age really is just a number? This is the show for you.

But where is 100 Humans filmed? We’ve done some digging into the filming location used for the Netflix series.

100 Humans on Netflix

The first series of 100 Humans features eight episodes, each with a different area of research.

The three presenters heading up the show are actors and comedians who have backgrounds in science. They are Zainab Johnson, Sammy Obeid, and Alie Ward.

Each episode, there will be a variety of experts weighing in on the discussion of choice. They will be university professors, neurologists, social scientists and so on.

Where is 100 Humans filmed?

As of yet, Netflix has not confirmed where 100 Humans was filmed. However, we know it was shot in Los Angeles, California.

From the shots of the buildings and the campus on which the experiments take place, it is likely that the series was shot on a college campus. It’s definitely not at UCLA or one of the major schools, but is more likely to have been filmed at the likes of East or West Los Angeles College. It is definitely a modern institution, which is a major clue.

We have reached out to the 100 Humans team to find out more information about the filming location.

When did they film 100 Humans?

They filmed the series between June – July 2018.

According to Sammy’s blog, Netflix initially brought him in for auditions in April 2018. Although they wrapped filming just three short months later, there was a delay in the show’s release.

Sammy notes in March 2019 that Netflix were delaying the series as they wanted to shoot more things.