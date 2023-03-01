Next in Fashion is coming back to Netflix for season 2, so we thought we’d take a look at where season 1 winner Minju Kim’s partner, designer Angel Chen is now.

Tan France and Gigi Hadid will be hosting season 2 of Next in Fashion with a cast of 12 new designers who already have impressive portfolios. We’re sure the contestants of the new season will go from strength to strength like Angel Chen has.

We take a closer look into what the designer has been doing since her Netflix debut on Next in Fashion ahead of the season 2 release date.

Where is Angel Chen from Next in Fashion season 1 now?

Angel is still running her brand, Angel Chen, and has since collaborated with big names including Addidas and Canada Goose.

The Next in Fashion alum was a guest designer for Canada Goose and created a capsule collection of 25 pieces for both men and women—with 14 entirely new styles for the brand.

Most recently, she’s collaborated with coffee brand Nespresso for the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, launching their “Patchwork Rabbit” collaboration.

Designer Angel Chen works with some of America’s top models

On her brand’s Instagram page, Angel Chen can be seen working with many of America’s top models including Winnie Harlow.

Before her Next in Fashion appearance, she’d also worked with celebrities including Chris Lee, Bella Hadid, and Charli XCX.

In 2016, she’d already made the Forbes China “30 Under 30” shortlist, and since then she has been going from strength to strength in her career.

Minju Kim and Angel Chen

Hardcore Next in Fashion fans will remember Angel Chen being paired up with winner Minju Kim on the series.

The pair were friends before the show and first met in 2015 at London Fashion Scout during a group show.

As of yet, the pair haven’t collaborated but they still follow each other on Instagram, so we’re sure they’re still supporting each other. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for the collab.

Credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 3

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK