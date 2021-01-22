Where is Blown Away filmed? Netflix filming locations and Hot Shop explored











Blown Away, the competitive glassblowing series which captured all of our attention back in 2019, has returned to Netflix for season 2.

While there are ten new contestants in the competition, much of season 2 is similar to the first season. First off, we’ve got Nick Uhas returning as host and Katherine Gray as head judge. Secondly, the new series is filmed in the same location as season 1.

So, where is Blown Away filmed? Find out about the locations used for the Netflix competition here.

Blown Away season 2

The sophomore season returned to the streaming site on January 22nd, 2021.

It welcomes ten new expert glassblowers into the hot shop, all competing for a coveted residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. It’s a life-changing prize worth $60,000 so it’s not hard to see why the contestants all are desperate to win!

Where is Blown Away filmed?

Hamilton, Canada

The filming for Blown Away takes place in “North America’s largest Hot Shop,” in the words of Nick Uhas. Now, while this may be the largest, it is not actually real. The Hot Shop is created by the show’s production team, marblemedia.

marblemedia found an abandoned warehouse in the city of Hamilton in Ontario, Canada. They then built this warehouse into a ready-to-use Hot Shop.

Hamilton is about an hour drive southwest of Toronto.

Blown Away: Hot Shop location explored

The Hot Shop is the heart of the drama. It is where all the glassblowing and subsequent presentations take place.

The Blown Away team roped in the Craft and Design Glass Studio team from Toronto’s Sheridan College to help conceptualise and build the Hot Shop. Students from Sheridan also participate in the show, as assistants to the competitors.

Each contestant gets their own ‘glory hole’ (reheating furnace) and studio space to work. There is also two large furnaces for glass-melting.

