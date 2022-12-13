Last Chance U Basketball is back for season 2 and one star who features is center Bryan Penn Johnson. Standing at 7ft 1in (2.2m) it’s hard to miss him!

The new season, which dropped on Netflix on December 13, follows the team members at East Los Angeles College (ELAC) and Coach Mosley as he leads a whole new team of Huskies to success.

We look at Bryan Penn Johnson’s journey at ELAC and where he is now.

Who is Bryan Penn Johnson?

Bryan Penn Johnson is a basketball player who stars on the second season of Last Chance U Basketball.

Bryan has been playing basketball for eight years, since eighth grade. On the first episode, we hear him speak about the struggles he has faced throughout his basketball journey when he had to leave LSU after failing his math finals.

He then ended up at ELAC with Coach Mosley and the rest of the Netflix cast. He told Mustang News his time at ELAC helped him regain confidence, largely due to the efforts of Mosley.

Once teams saw him in action at ELAC, many of them wanted to recruit him.

Where is the Last Chance U Basketball star now?

Bryan now plays for the Cal Poly’s as a center. He wasn’t short of offers after his performance with ELAC so his choice on who to join wasn’t an easy one.

Speaking about the move to Mustang News, the center said: “I have had a relationship with Coach Smith since I was 16, 17 years old. Coming here once entering the portal was a no-brainer. It’s close to home, and has people I have known for a while.”

Bryan also told the publication he plans to stay at Cal Poly for the two seasons of eligibility he has left.

Fans react to new season of Last Chance U Basketball

After the first season of the Netflix show, fans couldn’t wait for the second. Now it’s arrived, they’ve taken to Twitter to share their excitement about the release:

One Twitter user said: “Last Chance U Basketball season 2 is out? Christmas has come early!”

