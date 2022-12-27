Last Chance U: Basketball‘s season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 13, 2022, and since then, fans are wondering where coach Rob Robinson from the show is now.

The show’s season 1 became wildly popular among fans after releasing on Netflix in March 2021. Now in season 2, East Los Angeles College (ELAC) coach John Mosley is training another group of young players, who are looking to make it in the big leagues.

For the unversed, coach Robert Robinson was one of three assistant coaches of the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) basketball team. He coached the young men for the 2021-2022 season but left ELAC soon after.

Here’s what he’s up to in 2022.

Where is coach Rob from Last Chance U Basketball in 2022?

The former Assistant Coach now serves as the Head Basketball Coach for San Diego’s MiraCosta Community College. With his new position, he will start his own head coaching journey.

Coach Rob is currently in his first year as Head Coach at MiraCosta and leads the Spartan men’s basketball program.

Back in April this year, the coach posted a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt saying ‘We are Mira Costa.’ His caption read: “They done gave me the keys to the gym at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, CA. Going to miss ELAC, but we’re about to be [email protected]!”

MCCSpartans website reveals that coach Rob’s goal is to prepare the program to compete at a State Championship level. He also trains his players to use basketball to achieve greater things in life.

Most recently, he sat down for an interview on MiraCosta College Athletic Department‘s YouTube channel. He talked about his vision for the team and his story.

“Being a spartan is a culture of learning and of positivity and that’s why it’s such a good fit for me to be here.”

He also attended the premiere of Last Chance U Basketball’s second season.

A look at the coach’s career

From his recent Fox4 interview, we know that Coach Rob used to play college basketball at Allen Hancock Community College, Stephen F. Austin State University, and the University of California, Riverside.

During the coach’s time at Riverside, he also ran track. He reportedly also qualified for the NCAA national championship finals in the high jump. This was all back in 1996.

He turned to coach after his playing days ended. Before joining ELAC in 2019, he served as the head coach at Notre Dame High School in Riverside for 20 years from 1998 to 2019.

Fox4 reports that in the 20 years, his teams won over 360 games with six league titles. They also won a CIF championship and made a state finals appearance in 2018.

Last Chance U Basketball 2’s new roster

Here’s a list of the new players featuring on Netflix’s Last Chance U: Basketball season 2.

Bryan Penn Johnson

Damani Whitlock

Jon Sanders

Richard Wilson

Joshua Phillips

Dezmond Washington

J ustin Gladney

ustin Gladney Demetrius Calip II

