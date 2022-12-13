Damani Whitlock is featured in a brand new season of Last Chance U: Basketball in 2022. The basketball star’s talents have been captured on the Netflix series.

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 13. The show follows the team members at East Los Angeles College (ELAC) as they deal with life as aspiring basketball stars.

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 picks up a year after the pandemic caused the ELAC’s championship run to come to an end in 2020. With an almost brand-new team, head coach John Mosley is eager to get back on the court after the disruption of Covid.

© 2022

Who is Damani Whitlock?

Damani Whitlock is a basketball player and Netflix star who appears on Last Chance U: Basketball in 2022.

He’s from Long Beach, California, and is 23 years old.

Damini is 6ft tall and can be found on Instagram at @damani_sot with 914 followers.

Damani’s basketball career

Damani Whitlock plays as a point guard on the team.

Speaking on Last chance U: Basketball, Damani said: “I was in Hawaii in Division II, my dad had gotten sick when Covid first happened, March 2020.”

He said that he “prayed” that his dad wouldn’t pass away during the pandemic and flew back to be with him.

Damini decided that he wanted to stay in California and added: “Coming to ELAC is… started back up again.”

He said: “Pretty much here all I need to do is perform and get out.”

However, Damani experienced health issues related to his heart during Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 episode 1.

He made a recovery and got back on the court during the series. Per California Community College Association, he played 21 games while at ELAC.

Where is the Last Chance U: Basketball star now?

Since he appeared on Last Chance U: Basketball season 2, Damani has now moved to a different team.

Per his Instagram bio, he now plays for the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Eagles (TAMUT).

His TAMUT Eagles bio states that he still plays as a point guard. His head coach is now Ryan Wall.

Taking to Instagram in November 2022, Damani shared an Instagram post of himself in his TAMUT kit and wrote in the caption: “New Chapter.”

He can be found on Twitter at @damani_sot.

WATCH LAST CHANCE U BASKETBALL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know