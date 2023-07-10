Hack My Home on Netflix sees four experts visit eight homes and turn them into new spaces, such as two chefs’ living spaces. They wanted somewhere they could cook with ease… So, where is Hack My Home filmed?

The new renovation show on Netflix features designers, engineers, and construction workers who travel to different cities to help change families’ lives. With eight episodes available, fans are treated to a range of places, with many asking where the show’s primary filming location is. Reality Titbit can reveal where it is filmed.

Where is Hack My Home filmed?

Hack My Home is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. The experts visit real-life family homes and their residents to transform their homes, after a casting call for the area was put out on social media.

Those who watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta may recognize its wide shots. One of the homes was located specifically in neighborhoods Cabbage Town and Reynolds Town, as revealed by a cast member on Instagram.

Eight different homes in the popular area were transformed by the team, including a cramped home classroom and the home office of a vegan food truck business where relatives were camping in the basement.

Who pays for the renovations?

Netflix pays for the renovations on their shows. To produce the show Queer Eye, Netflix will pay production costs, which include the cost of the makeover. One Reddit user who starred on Queer Eye said:

In my case, they asked my landlord if it was okay to renovate. Once they got approval, they started buying stuff and remodeling. They didn’t finish remodeling the house, they just finished enough of it for the show which sucked. They only had like 4 days, which is understandable. Once the show is over they send you some money to help with covering the tax season for the stuff, since it’s all categorized as gifts. The house renovations were my landlords, the clothes and stuff were mine.

Each expert is paid to appear and share their skills on the renovation show. Bobby Berk from Queer Eye revealed to Netflix: “They [stars] get to keep everything. This is all financed by Netflix and our amazing partners.”

Cast members applied via Facebook

One family, the Jen Chans, was featured on Hack My Home and revealed on Instagram that they applied for the show via a local neighborhood group Facebook post, and said:

We just replied to a FB post on the eav neighborhood page asking if we felt we had outgrown our home. Then they replied back and we were interviewed… the rest unfolded from there…

Jessica Banks, one of the Hack My Home experts, commented on the homeowner’s social media post: “Was so much fun!!! Thank you for inviting us all into your home and trusting us.”

