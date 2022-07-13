











Since Netflix series How To Build A Sex Room dropped on July 8, many viewers have been asking where the show is filmed.

Melanie Rose puts her interior design skills to use in new ways as she creates stylish spaces for people to carry out their fantasies at home.

Luxury interior design goes beyond a swish kitchen or sparkling bathroom. Melanie has all kinds of design ideas and tricks up her sleeve on the Netflix show and makes it possible for many couples to spice up their love lives.

So, let’s find out more about the show and its filming locations.

How To Build a Sex Room. (L to R) Ouima, Jesse, Melanie Rose in episode 107 of How To Build a Sex Room. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Watch How To Build A Sex Room

On July 8, 2022, How To Build A Sex Room dropped its first batch of episodes on Netflix.

Viewers from all over the world have tuned into the show and many have tweeted they are loving it and Melanie’s positivity. One tweeted: “How To Build A Sex Room is the best show I never knew I needed. Miss Melanie Rose keep slaying – our luxurious sex-positive queen”.

For 15 years, Melanie has designed high-end homes and now her attention has turned to creating sex rooms for people.

Where is How To Build A Sex Room filmed?

All eight episodes of How To Build A Sex Room are filmed in Denver, Colorado, as per Esquire.

Colorado is a western state in the US and Denver is the capital city of Colorado.

Melanie creates 12 different spaces on the show. Speaking to E! News in 2022, Melanie said the people on the series and the stories behind each of the room transformations are what makes the show.

How To Build A Sex Room cast

How To Build A Sex Room host and designer Melanie Rose creates 12 spaces on the Netflix show across eight episodes.

She builds sex rooms for couples as well as singletons who want more freedom to explore their sex lives.

The Netflix show’s cast members are as follows:

Lisa

Heather and Sara

Orlando and Matthew

Tricia and Gary

Bettie and Brody

Ouima and Jesse

Hannah and Wesley

Raj and Ryan

Meaghan and Dave

Lester and Soriya

Taylor and Ayjay

Shenika and Matthew

View Instagram Post

WATCH HOW TO BUILD A SEX ROOM ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK