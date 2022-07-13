Since Netflix series How To Build A Sex Room dropped on July 8, many viewers have been asking where the show is filmed.
Melanie Rose puts her interior design skills to use in new ways as she creates stylish spaces for people to carry out their fantasies at home.
Luxury interior design goes beyond a swish kitchen or sparkling bathroom. Melanie has all kinds of design ideas and tricks up her sleeve on the Netflix show and makes it possible for many couples to spice up their love lives.
So, let’s find out more about the show and its filming locations.
On July 8, 2022, How To Build A Sex Room dropped its first batch of episodes on Netflix.
Viewers from all over the world have tuned into the show and many have tweeted they are loving it and Melanie’s positivity. One tweeted: “How To Build A Sex Room is the best show I never knew I needed. Miss Melanie Rose keep slaying – our luxurious sex-positive queen”.
For 15 years, Melanie has designed high-end homes and now her attention has turned to creating sex rooms for people.
Where is How To Build A Sex Room filmed?
All eight episodes of How To Build A Sex Room are filmed in Denver, Colorado, as per Esquire.
Colorado is a western state in the US and Denver is the capital city of Colorado.
Melanie creates 12 different spaces on the show. Speaking to E! News in 2022, Melanie said the people on the series and the stories behind each of the room transformations are what makes the show.
How To Build A Sex Room cast
How To Build A Sex Room host and designer Melanie Rose creates 12 spaces on the Netflix show across eight episodes.
She builds sex rooms for couples as well as singletons who want more freedom to explore their sex lives.
The Netflix show’s cast members are as follows:
- Lisa
- Heather and Sara
- Orlando and Matthew
- Tricia and Gary
- Bettie and Brody
- Ouima and Jesse
- Hannah and Wesley
- Raj and Ryan
- Meaghan and Dave
- Lester and Soriya
- Taylor and Ayjay
- Shenika and Matthew
