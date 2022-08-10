











Instant Dream Home sees Danielle Brooks and co surprise a group of families, who are unaware just how much their homes are about to be totally transformed and radically improved. So, where are the houses located?

With just 12 hours to play with, a team of specialized experts put their renovation skills into best practice by turning around a family’s home. Think Dream Home Makeover vibes but with the added pressure of a lot less time.

Interior designer Adair Curtis, exterior designer Nick Custumpas, carpenter Erik Curtis, and special projects lead Paige Mobley are basically the fabulous five behind the scenes. We found out where the filming crew set up their cameras.

Where is Instant Dream Home filmed?

Georgia is one of the locations where Instant Dream Home carried out its makeovers. A member of the Respres family in episode 7 confirmed to Reality Titbit that they are based in Georgia, but is “not sure about other families”.

Anaré Holmes, who appears on the series, has a home in Atlanta, Georgia. The filming location must have felt like returning to roots for host Danielle Brooks, who was born in Augusta, Georgia, before moving to South Carolina.

The location is just over a two-hour flight from Danielle’s current home, while the stars of the show, such as Dre Davis, are mainly based in Atlanta – and they had no idea filming was even happening during the renovation!

Danielle Brooks lives in Brooklyn

Danielle lives on a 2000 square-foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Brooklyn. She’s done some renovating of her own in the house she resides with her family, with the help of Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason of AphroChic.

She went from living in a rental apartment to the multi-story house, which was her first home purchase. The space includes a black master bedroom, African-inspired art, and artisan items from Danielle’s home of South Carolina.

With an open plan living and dining area, Danielle lives there with husband Dennis Gelin – who she tied the knot with this year – and daughter Freya, who the couple welcomed into the world in 2019.

Families had applied for Netflix series

Most of the cast members who had their homes decorated had no idea they had been selected. However, they had originally applied for the show, with stars like Lisa revealing that a second bathroom would change her life.

Several stars were also nominated for the series. Anaré revealed in a The Reckoning Mag article that his partner Andre was the person to put him forward for the renovation show.

