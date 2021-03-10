









Where is Joe Hampton from Last Chance U: Basketball now? Fans are already wondering where the Huskies player is after showing his aspirations in the trailer for the series.

The series shows the Huskies two months before playoff games, working hard toward the California State championship, season 1 is set to debut on 10th March 2021 and is highly anticipated.

For some of the trailer, Joe Hampton can be seen speaking about his goals and ambition as well as wanting to support his family. Fans are now wondering more about him and where he went after the show.

So, where is Joe Hampton now?

Joe Hampton from Last Chance U: Basketball

Joe Hampton was shown in Last Chance U: Basketball as a tenacious basketball player for the Huskies, holding the position of forward, number 42. During his time at East Los Angeles College (ELAC), he averaged 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 11.4 PPG.

Hampton was born on 31st January in 1998 in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia but grew up in Washington, D.C. He signed with Penn State but never got a chance to play for their team. He did play collegiate basketball at Pasadena city CC for his first season and later moved on to play for the Huskies at ELAC.

In the trailer, Hampton can be heard saying “I have those moments were I do explode, I was supposed to be in a position to help my family a long time ago, and now I’m…here”. Fans are wondering what happened to him after the series.

Where is Joe Hampton from Last Chance U: Basketball now?

Last year in May, Hampton posted on his official Instagram page, thanking his previous coaches, Ken and Mosley and his new ones by stating “- I would like to thank Coach Mondon, coach Carey and the rest of the long beach state coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to further my education and Chase my dream to become a professional basketball player”.

Joe Hampton landed a position with Long Beach Men’s Basketball as their Junior Forward, which they celebrated on Instagram by posting a short clip showing Hampton in the Netflix series teaser on 10th February 2021. He currently remains on their basketball team as number 24 and majors in American Studies.

