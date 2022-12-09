My Unorthodox Life season 2 documents Julia Haart’s divorce from Silvio Scaglia and her shock firing from Elite World Group (EWG) – where is the Netflix star now?

The American fashion designer’s story captivated many when season 1 of My Unorthodox Life came out in 2021. While everything was seemingly going well in the 51-year-old’s life until last year, things took a turn for the worse as 2022 set in.

The second season of her Netflix show documents Julia’s divorce and unexpected firing. Here’s a look at what the mother of four is up to now as the year comes to an end?

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for BlogHer

What is Julia Haart doing now after EWG firing?

It was executive Paolo Barbieri who became Elite World Group’s CEO after Julia was fired.

From her Linkedin, we know that the former EWG boss is now the executive producer of her Netflix show, My Unorthodox Life. She also released her book, Brazen, this year in March, just two months after her time as EWG’s CEO came to an end.

Julia’s bio on Instagram, where she is very active, still reads: “Co-Owner of @eliteworldgroup.”

She most recently posted a short video with her daughter, Batsheva, with the text: “When you go to therapy with your mom.”

The fashion designer has over 400,000 followers on the platform and is also posting short cooking videos with her eldest daughter.

Is Julia dating again?

While Julia’s Instagram doesn’t hint that she has someone new in her life, in season 2, she does try to get into the dating world again.

Episode 8 of My Unorthodox Life season 2 – Ride or Die – sees Julia dipping into New York City’s dating pool again.

She speed dates a few guys when Robert and Ra’ed take her to a bar. She ends up hitting it off with a 23-year-old consultant. The two end up hooking up at the end of the episode.

How old are Julia’s children?

Before she became a fashion mogul, Julia, a mother of four, was a homemaker living in an ultra-orthodox Jewish community in New York City.

Her daughter Batsheva is 28, while Shlomo, her eldest son, is 27.

The fashion mogul’s third child, Miriam, who came out as bisexual in season 1, is 22 years old.

Julia’s youngest is Aron who is 15.

