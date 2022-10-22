









In a brand new Netflix series, 12 strangers are dropped in an Australian jungle for a mysterious competition where they’re tasked with finding out who is the Mole among them. Kesi from The Mole had many of her co-stars duped, but one of the competitors, Will, guessed who the Mole was correctly and won himself a cash prize of over $100K.

The Netflix show dropped on October 7, 14 and 21 and now, episodes 9 and 10 have been released and the Mole and the show’s winner revealed. So, let’s find out more about where Kesi from The Mole is now and what she’s been up to since the show wrapped.

Who is Kesi from The Mole?

Kesi Neblett made it to the final of The Mole in 2022. She appeared in season 1 of the Netflix show alongside Will, Joi and co.

She’s 27 years old and works as a software developer.

Kesi is based in New York, speaks Mandarin and loves hiking.

She can be found on Instagram with over 2.1K followers at @kesineblett.

Did she win the show?

No, Kesi wasn’t the winner of The Mole, but she was found out as being the Mole by her co-star Will.

Because Will guessed correctly that Kesi was the Mole, he won a cash prize of $101,500.

Kesi managed to make it to the final of the competition and had lasted as the show’s imposter for the duration.

Where is Kesi now?

When Kesi hasn’t been posting snaps to her Instagram page related to The Mole, she’s uploaded stunning photos of her time spent travelling.

Some of Kesi’s visited destinations include Mykonos and Athens. She also shares snaps of her favourite fashion moments on her page.

Since episodes 9 and 10 of The Mole dropped on Netflix, Kesi has taken to her IG page to share photos of her The Mole experience. A post from October 21 reads: “Be bold, take risks” and is captioned:

“One my favorite quotes from The Mole is that life is about being bold and taking risks. A year ago 12 of us said yes to one of the biggest risks of ours lives, and look what we created. The Mole Family is something special and has made me a better human being. Now, we haven’t even scratched the surface so enjoy the weekend and let’s spill all the tea on Monday.”

Kesi also took to her Stories to write: “And that’s a wrap for the mole family”, tagging herself in Los Angeles, California. She also posted a video of herself in an airport with the words: “Next stop…”, so it looks like Kesi’s adventures are continuing after the show.

