University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix is at the top of the game when creating true-crime documentaries. No other network does it better than them.

From compelling docu-series like Making A Murderer to more recent mysteries such as Don’t F*** With Cats, they have a variety of crime dramas under their belts.

I Am A Killer is one of Netflix’s more unusual crime series, as rather than figuring out who the killer really is in the case, these murderers have already confessed to their crimes and are serving out time behind bars. But just who would admit to these crimes?

One of the more fascinating cases featured in the new season is that of Lindsay Haugen, who claimed her boyfriend asked to be murdered.

Who is Lindsay Haugen?

Lindsay is one of the convicted killers featured in the documentary, originally from Portland, Oregon.

Speaking of her childhood, Lindsay explained to cameras that it was far from easy. Despite her religious upbringing, Lindsay rebelled and began to abuse drugs in her teen years. What was initially an occasional marijuana habit turned into more hardcore drug use, as Lindsay abused both methamphetamine and heroin.

Although her life had a turning point at age 17 – when she became clean and had her first son – and things were looking up when she joined the National Guard, it didn’t take long for things to sour for Lindsay when she met her first partner.

In 2013, Lindsay became engaged to a man who abused her continuously. He was jailed in June 2015 for his crimes.

SEE ALSO: Netflix fans desperate for season 2 of The Circle US – has it been renewed?

What happened with Robby?

Lindsay met 25-year-old Robby Mast after she had ended her relationship with her ex-partner.

She said in the episode: “When I met Robby, I had just gotten out of a tough relationship, and he had just gotten out of rehab.”

Lindsay claimed after four weeks, the couple agreed that she would choke him to death. Lindsay killed him in her car in the parking lot of a Montana Walmart on September 15th, 2015. She was 32 years old at the time.

READ MORE: Where is Zac ‘Holland’ Baker from 60 Days In now? We found him on Instagram!

The hole in Lindsay’s story

Although she claimed it was a consensual act, there were some holes in Lindsay story that she told the police.

Later the holes were amplified as she admitted: “I kind of just wanted to kill someone with my bare hands, honestly.”

She later claimed that Mast had been in contact with an ex, which made her jealous.

There were also similarities between the way Robby had been killed and the way Lindsay had been abused.

Lindsay’s lying ass couldn’t produce not one tear! NOT. ONE. #iamakiller pic.twitter.com/rt0hreNRg3 — SORRY TO THIS MAN! 💔💔💔 (@SamiJo91) February 1, 2020

Where is Lindsay Haugen now?

Lindsay was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of her boyfriend Robby Mast.

On June 23rd 2016, at Yellowstone County District Court, Haugen was sentenced to 60 years inside the Montana State Women’s Prison for the death of Robby Mast.

She is still serving her sentence, despite her claims that it was a consensual deal. Her next possible parole date is not until 2030.

Yeah he asked me to kill him and I wanted to know what it would be like to ‘kill someone with my bare hands’. Lindsay, what could possibly go wrong with this. #iamakiller pic.twitter.com/QQOKELeoUs — Keyla (@blueyberries1) February 2, 2020

WATCH I AM A KILLER SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX USA NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK