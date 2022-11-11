









Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia premiered on Netflix this week but where is the series filmed? Here’s what you need to know about the filming location.

After a successful first run, presenter Mónica Naranjo is back for season two where new couples and their relationships are put on test.

Six new pairs have joined the cast and their love and honesty for each other will be tested through an eye-scanning lie detector.

So, where is season two of the reality series filmed? Here’s more about the show, including location and episode guide.

Where is Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia filmed?

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia is filmed on the island of Sardinia in Italy.

Even though Love Never Lies is a Spanish show, producers of the series opted the second season to be set in the paradisiacal setting of Sardinia. Sardinia is the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea.

The island is one of 20 regions in Italy and is located west of the Italian Peninsula and south of the French island Corsica.

As seen in the second series, the show is filmed in one of the villas in an idyllic setting with a large swimming pool and stunning views to the sea.

Many scenes are filmed on picturesque beaches across the island of Sardinia. Some of the beaches and the show’s villa can be seen in the string of images shared by crew below:

What is the Netflix show about?

Six couples have entered the Love Never Lies villa to prove their love and honesty for each other. To prove this, they have to go through several tests, including eye detect and a revolutionary detector that analyses alterations that occur in the eye when lying.

The Netflix reality series will see the six couples compete for a cash prize of up to €100,000.

However, the prize won’t be that easy for grabs as contestants will receive unexpected visitors to put their relationship and honesty on test.

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia – Episodes

There are eight episodes in season two of Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia. The first seven episodes are titled the following:

Five And A Half Couples

The Past Will Come Back To Bite You

Fiction Is Stranger Than Truth

An Eye For An Eye

Runaway Sara

True Love Knows No Gender

I Want To Break Free

Each episode is 48 minutes and all seven episodes were released in one go so that viewers at home can binge them straight away.

The eight and final episode of the reality series airs on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

