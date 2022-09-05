









Dated and Related is the Netflix show where siblings literally stay in a villa (with nothing less than gorgeous views, both from the cast and the scenic horizon) while trying to find love. So where is the series filmed?

From incredible time-lapse sunrises to that chat-up line where someone is seemingly so attractive that they become the view, the new dating show seriously has it all. Love Island is filmed in Majorca, while Love is Blind is shot in Chicago.

Producers pondered hard to figure out the perfect filming location for Dated and Related, and came up with one place which hasn’t featured a dating show in recent years. Let’s find out if viewers can stay at the villa themselves…

Dated and Related is filmed in Cannes, France. Host Melinda revealed at the start of the first episode that France is the “most romantic country in the world”, so what better location to help the stars find their perfect match?

The villa where the cast members stay sits on the edge of the Bay of Cannes, and is the only location that cameras remain throughout the first season. There are also stairs that lead to the bay further down.

Known as a resort town on the French Riviera, Cannes is famed for its international film festival. Its Boulevard de la Croisette, curving along the coast, is lined with sandy beaches, upmarket boutiques and palatial hotels.

Can you stay at the Cannes villa?

Yes! Anyone watching can rent out the Vila Julia in Cannes, France. The rental agency website says the property is “one of the biggest villas on the hills of Cannes” and has ten bedrooms in the property.

It has pretty much every facility you would ever need for a holiday, including a private tennis court, sauna, home cinema and a private gym. Add to that a sea view, heated swimming pool and a terrace!

Anyone hoping to stay at the exact villa can fill in a form on the website with your enquiry. The 2000m2 of living space comes with modern touches and is split over multiple floors with an elevator.

It was filmed in August 2021

Dated and Related was filmed almost a year before its launch, so it’s likely that a LOT has changed since the first episode. Shot across August and September a year ago, and some cast members only knew a few months before.

Corrina and Joey Roppo of Monroe, Snohomish County, were recruited in spring 2021 after a casting producer saw their TikTok dances, as reported by The Seattle Times. Joey had used the hashtag ‘#siblings’ before they were found.

Initially, producers sold the Roppos on the series as a sibling competition show, possibly with a dating component. Corrina, who had never done reality TV before, said it was awkward at first but not as awkward as she expected.

