Next in Fashion is coming back to Netflix for season 2, but where is season 1 runner-up Daniel Fletcher now? Brit Daniel Fletcher was a fan favorite from the start, and it seems like he’s still thriving in 2023.

12 new designers will be competing to become the Next in Fashion, and we’re sure they’ll be looking up to season 1 runner-up, Daniel Fletcher. Although there are no Brits competing this year, of course, we still have host Tan France to represent.

As the Netflix show releases season 2, we take a trip down memory lane to see what Daniel Fletcher is up to now.

Where is Daniel Fletcher now in 2023?

Just like Minju Kim and Angel Chen, Daniel has gone from strength to strength since his appearance in Next in Fashion.

He’s still running his brand, Daniel w. Fletcher, and most recently, featured in Grazia UK.

In October 2022, he also showcased his SS23 collection at London Fashion Week. Speaking on his collection to The Industry Fashion, Daniel said:

“The collection is a melting pot of all the people who have inspired me during my time in London but also all those who came before and made it what it is.”

The collection marked a decade of Daniel living in London, as he’s originally from Chester, North West England.

The Next in Fashion fave had an impressive portfolio before the show

Daniel is a Central St Martin’s graduate, and before Next in Fashion, had worked with brands such as JW Anderson and Burberry, to name a few.

He also took on a role as the artistic director of menswear at the iconic Italian brand, Fiorucci.

Speaking about his appointment to GQ at the time, the designer said: “Being given the opportunity to put my own stamp on it is a huge honor, so I jumped at the chance when it arose.”

Daniel narrowly missed out on a Next in Fashion win

OG Next in Fashion fans will remember the tense final between Daniel and Minju Kim.

Although both stunned the judges with their designs, it was Minju who took the crown in the end.

However, it doesn’t seem like the loss held Daniel back as he’s still thriving three years later!

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 3RD

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK