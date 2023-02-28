Next in Fashion is coming back to Netflix for season 2, but where is season 1 winner Minju Kim now? The first season aired three years ago, and her win saw her land a collection with Net-a-Porter. She’s since gone from strength to strength and it seems Minju Kim is still thriving in 2023.

Although the premise of Next in Fashion season 2 will be the same as when Minju Kim was featured, the new series will have a few changes, the biggest one being a new co-host alongside Tan France, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

As the Next in Fashion release date draws closer, we take a look at where season 1 winner Minju Kim is now.

Where is Next in Fashion winner Minju Kim now in 2023?

Minju Kim is still working on her brand MINJUKIM, and has most recently launched her Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

The brand has its own flagship store in South Korea, and as per her Instagram bio, is open Wednesday – Sunday from 1 pm-7 pm.

In 2022, she collaborated with the brand & Other Stories for the Spring/Summer season which consisted of dreamy prints and playful shades. The collection also includes accessories such as hair clips, scrunchies, sunglasses, and printed socks.

Although her season aired three years ago, she still has fans commenting on her Instagram to this day. One wrote: “Just finished Next in Fashion and you are spectacular. I’ve rooted for you since the first episode. Glad the brand hasn’t stopped being a wow factor.”

Minju Kim’s Net-a-Porter collection is still on sale

By winning the show, Minju Kim landed a huge cash prize and launched a collection on Net-a-Porter.

Her collection is still on the Net-a-Porter website and consists of 8 pieces, including skirts and dresses.

This year, as well as a new host, the prize for the winner will be different. The winning designer this season will be given the opportunity to launch their collection on RenttheRunway.com.

The Next in Fashion winner had an impressive portfolio before the show

Minju Kim’s profile was boosted through her Next in Fashion win, however, the designer was successful before she starred on the Netflix show.

Back in 2013, when the Next in Fashion winner was 26, she won the H&M Design Award, and then created a limited-edition capsule collection for the retailer.

Some of the Next in Fashion season 2 cast already have an impressive portfolio too, so we can’t wait to see where the show takes them in the future!

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 3RD

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK