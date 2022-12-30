Season 5 of Netflix‘s coveted competition show The Circle is out now with its first four episodes and here’s where it was filmed and where the apartments are located.

The first four episodes of The Circle came out on Wednesday, December 28, and fans are already hooked on the new season.

The competition show sees players flirting and even catfishing as they try to win the $100,000 prize.

While some fans are discussing the show’s new episode since its release, others are curious to learn where the Netflix show is filmed.

Where is The Circle season 5 filmed?

For those wondering where The Circle apartments are located – season 5 of the show is filmed in England. Just like the previous four seasons, The Circle’s filming location this season too is the Salford District of Manchester, England.

This might come as a surprise to some as the Netflix series often showcases aerial shots of Chicago and Milwaukee. However, the filming itself only happens inside the pods where the contestants are stationed.

Who won the first and other seasons of The Circle?

Here’s a look at those who won the first four seasons.

The Circle season 1 debuted on Netflix in 2020 and its winner was Joey Sasso. Deleesa St. Agathe won season 2 of 2021 while James Andre Jefferson Jr bagged the season 3 crown and prize money the same year.

The fourth season of The Circle aired in 2022 and Frank Grimsley was the winner.

Meet the cast of The Circle season 5

Xanthi – 25-year-old Massachusetts native

Brian – 47-year-old from Portland, Oregon

Brett Robinson – 28 years old from Las Vegas

Raven and Paris – 26 years old from Maryland

Marvin – 27-year-old from Houston, Texas

Sam – 34-years-old who’s originally from Brooklyn

Chaz – 28-years-old New Jersey native

Bruno AKA Billie-Jean – 25 years old

Tom Houghton – 36-year-old and a resident of the Tower of London

Tasia Lesley AKA Tamira – hailing from Las Vegas

