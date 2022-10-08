









Netflix‘s latest reality show offering The Mole sees 12 contestants take on a series of mental and physical challenges in some seriously stunning locations.

The show, a reboot of the 2001 classic, was filmed in various locations around Australia.

There’s up to $1 million up for grabs – but a twist means the prize money could have drastically dwindled by the time anyone gets their hands on it.

But who knows? Maybe the pretty places the losers get to visit will make up for missing out.

The Mole. (L to R) Jacob Hacker, Greg Shapiro, Avori Henderson, Will Richardson, Sandy Ronquillo, Dom Gabriel, Joi Schweitzer, Host Alex Wagner, Casey Lary, Samara White in episode 102 of The Mole. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Where is The Mole filmed?

The Mole was filmed in various spots around Australia, but mostly in Queensland and New South Wales.

The cast and crew first headed to the Daintree Rainforest, a region on the northeast coast of Queensland.

It’s around 1,200 square kilometers and is part of the largest areas of tropical rainforest on the continent.

The show then headed to Boggo Road Gaol in Dutton Park, Brisbane, which was Queensland’s main jail from the 1880s to the 1980s.

It became notorious for its poor conditions and prison riots.

Parts of the reality show were also filmed around the Great Barrier Reef, which is the world’s largest coral reef system.

And other scenes were filmed in the rural town Ravenswood in the Charters Towers region, setting up shots in the Bank of New South Wales building and the Railway Hotel.

The cast also visited the Gympie Region in the Wide Bay-Burnett region and the Spirit of the Mary Valley coal locomotive.

The Mole. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

In New South Wales, the show visited Sydney to film scenes at the Chifley Tower, Bill & Toni’s Italian Restaurant and the Blue Mountains region.

Who hosts The Mole?

The Mole is overseen by presenter Alex Wagner, who regularly meets up with the contestants to tell them how much money they’ve won – and lost – in every challenge.

Alex, 44, is an American journalist who hosts her own show Alex Wagner Tonight on MSNBC.

She’s also the author of book FutureFace: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest and the Secret to Belonging.

The Mole. Host Alex Wagner in episode 101 of The Mole. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

She’s previously worked for CBS News and CBS This Morning Saturday.

Alex has also been a senior editor of The Atlantic magazine since April 2016.

