Where is Too Hot to Handle season 3 filmed and can you stay there?

Aside from questions about the cast, fans have been wondering about where season 3 is filmed and set. Plus, where do the Islanders get to stay while trying to get their hands on the cash prize?

Having changed its location since Season 1, fans want to know all about the updated pad and its location. If you’re not too worried about getting riddled with envy, let’s take a look at this breath-taking villa…

Where is Too Hot to Handle season 3 filmed?

Since they switched up the vibe for season 2 – when they moved the show to the stunning location of Turks & Caicos – the production team have decided to keep it here for season three, and I mean, why not? it is absolutely beautiful.

To be precise, the villa and filming are set in a luxurious peninsula of the Islands at Turtle Tail Estate. The estate is known for its scenic views and is a common and exotic holiday hot spot for the rich and famous. Singer Rihanna is rumoured to have stayed in the exact villa the singles are in.

The huge villa is rented out for the contestants and sits right on the waterfront. The villa this season hosts five bedrooms, a tennis court and even a private cinema room.

If you’re considering a trip yourself, Turtle Tail Estate is said to cost a pretty hefty £8000 per night. So get saving those pennies now if you want to vacation Too Hot to Handle style.

Take a look at the stunning villa below:

THTH Villa, Too Hot to Handle, Season 3, Netflix. Credit: Tom Dymond

THTH Villa, Too Hot to Handle, Season 3, Netflix. Credit: Tom Dymond

THTH Villa, Too Hot to Handle, Season 3, Netflix. Credit: Tom Dymond

THTH Villa, Too Hot to Handle, Season 3, Netflix. Credit: Tom Dymond

Where are the other seasons of Too Hot to Handle filmed?

Before being moved to Turk’s & Caicos for season 2, season 1 had a different, yet just as stunning location. Back in 2020 when we were introduced to the now-classic dating show, it was filmed on a private estate at Casa Tau in Punta Mita, Mexico.

The stunning season 1 location was surrounded by nine and a half miles of the pacific ocean and clear white sands, making it the perfect location for a deluxe getaway and a spot of romance.

The villa in season 1 didn’t quite have all the amenities of seasons 2 and 3 but it did have a large outdoor pool, private bar and private beach bar.

Season 3’s double prize fund

As a Too Hot to Handle fan, you’ll know the singles’ starting prize fund is usually a gracious $100,000, but this time, things are a little different at a much bigger amount.

The singles are still expected to keep their hands to themselves (with no self-gratification) but if they manage to do so, they could be walking away with double the money at a whopping $200,000.

This means there will be much more to share out for whoever makes it to the finale. However, every cloud has a silver lining and a $200,000 prize will also mean there is much more for the contestants to lose.

Let’s hope this season the singles can keep their hands and other body parts off each other and walk away with a pocket load of cash!

