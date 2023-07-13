Too Hot To Handle returns with season 5 but where is it filmed this year? Here’s what we know about the 2023 location so far.

Summer 2023 is about to get steamy with the arrival of Too Hot To Handle season 5. The reality dating show has recruited another batch of sexy singles to find love within a gorgeous villa – but with a catch. As always, the cast are unaware that physical touch is totally off the cards, including smooching and self-gratification.

It wouldn’t Too Hot To Handle without a gorgeous villa as the backdrop so read on to learn about season 5’s filming location.

© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Where is Too Hot To Handle season 5 filmed?

According to the trailer and synopsis, Too Hot To Handle season 5 was filmed in the Carribbean. The two-minute teaser introduces the new singles as they board a luxurious yacht assuming they are partcipating in a dating show called Love Overboard.

“These super sexual hell raisers think they’re sailing off for a party tour of the Caribbean,” the narrator reveals.

Before you know it, the Too Hot To Handle season 5 cast are grumbling when Lana reveals that any physical intimacy will minimize the grand $200,000 cash prize.

Too Hot To Handle seasons 1 to 4 filming locations explored

Season 1

The first series premiered in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, so the tropical location definitely had fans feeling envious. Season 1’s villa was located in Punta Mita, Mexico and featured 12 ensuite bedrooms.

Contestants were forced to share rooms but the property, named Casa Tau, can accomodate up to 27 guests. It boasts a private infinity pool, a jacuzzi, and a beachfront location meaning the cast could enjoy uninterrupted views of the ocean.

Casa Tau is available to rent but it’ll set you back about $20,000 per night, as per AirBnb.

CREDIT Courtesy of Netflix

Season 2 and 3

Netflix somehow managed to step up their game by whisking the cast to actual paradise. Season 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back on the island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. The actual villa is the Turtle Tail Estate, a beachfront property with a wrap-around private infinity pool. If that isn’t paradise, we don’t know what is.

The seven-bedroom propety includes a home theatre, games room, and a tennis court over 4.57 acres. It was sold in May 2021 for $20.25m, making it the largest residential sale of the year at the time in Turks and Caicos.

If you’re looking to book it for your next holiday, it’ll cost $10,000 per night and an extra $10,000 for the security deposit.

So why did the villa change from season 1? It was due to covid-10 safety protocols and season 2 and 3 contestants were tricked into joining a fake reality show, so walking into the famous season 1 villa would’ve been a dead giveaway.

Season 4

Too Hot to Handle’s season 4 filming location was also the Turks and Caicos Islands, but they resided in the Emerald Pavilion compound instead.

Located on Grace Bay beach, the luxury seven bedroom beachfront estate can house up to 16 guest with its seven bedrooms and bathrooms. Key features include floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and the 1,600ft heated, private outdoor pool.

Prices per night start at $7250.