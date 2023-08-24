Lisa and Brian on The Ultimatum revealed they are pregnant on the Netflix series. We looked at The Ultimatum star Lisa’s Instagram to see if the couple are still together. Let’s see where they are now…

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On puts couples to the ultimate test as they either agree to say, ‘I Do’, to their original partner or decide to move on to someone else they spend several weeks with. Lisa and Brian joined The Ultimatum but left early following a pregnancy announcement. We’ve got the gossip!

Lisa and Brian on The Ultimatum

Lisa, 32, and Brian, 29, on The Ultimatum, had a rocky journey. She overheard Brian chatting to Riah, which led to the two arguing. It ultimately ended with Lisa yelling, “F*** you, I’m done” at Brian.

Brian returned to the group and continued to get to know the other women. The full group later met up at a dinner, where they would choose their new trial marriage partners, but Brian and Lisa weren’t there.

At the time, they had been together for a year and a half. Lisa gave Brian The Ultimatum, saying that if he wasn’t ready to marry her, she would be moving on without him.

Shocking exit: Lisa got pregnant

At the beginning of episode 3, The Ultimatum fans got to see the moment that Lisa told Brian she was pregnant before the two reconciled. It comes after o-host Nick Lachey revealed that Lisa is expecting.

Brian said he was “surprised” at first, before adding during their confessional: “Wow, this is a lot, but I’m happy. I’m super happy.” And when Lisa found out initially, she was “distraught” as he was still dating.

“I was nervous to tell you, not knowing what your reaction would be,” a then-pregnant Lisa told her Ultimatum co-star at the time, later acknowledging that “the baby doesn’t fix the problems that we have.”

Where the Netflix couple are now

Lisa and Brian are still together. The show was filmed back in September to November 2022 and the two follow each other on Instagram. They confirmed they are now parents. He told People:

“As parents, I think it gives us a little bit more of the softness that we need. Even though a lot of people don’t see that, we have a great friendship and just relationship as a whole.”

Although they have not shared any couple or baby pictures, viewers are convinced she’s hiding her former baby bump with her purse in the below photo.

