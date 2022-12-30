Spoilers: Dance Monsters has released its final two episodes, revealing who the Netflix show’s winner is taking home the huge $250k prize. After a tense dance-off, only one performer was crowned, so where are they now?

Amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to wow the panel of judges. They are connected by CGI to a screen while they dance backstage during the feel-good competition.

So, where is the Dance Monsters winner now? After several eliminations, there were just two competitors left after Hammer was sent home, and that was between… Grummy AKA Chris and Chester AKA Tyler.

Who wins Dance Monsters?

Grummy, AKA Chris, wins Dance Monsters. Grummy’s final choreographed performance was to Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by Backstreet Boys. He was then named Ultimate Dance Monster and awarded the grand prize of $250,000.

In episode 8, Grummy and Chester, who danced to Human by The Killers that depicts his dream of one day performing at the Superbowl halftime show, go head-to-head to Bang Bang by Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj.

With his larger-than-life personality, the person dancing as Grummy dreams of one day starring in his very own dance movie. That was what set the theme behind his final performance on Dance Monsters!

Get to know Grummy

Grummy, AKA Chris, had to take a break from pursuing a career in dance because he struggled financially. He took a job at a museum where he lives in Queens, New York, but his passion has returned since Dance Monsters.

He worked at a science museum, which he could not return to once he left to film the show. During his time on the Netflix competition, Grummy showed off his flips, tricks and vibrant personality.

Where the Dance Monsters winner is now

Now, the Dance Monsters winner is getting back his passion for performance. “Respectfully, I wasn’t able to return to the museum, but now that I’m back pursuing my dance career,” Chris told Netflix Tudum. He added:

I have so many plans for dance/movement/storytelling/comedy, and I’m beyond excited to share with the world. I have no idea where this is going to take me but now that I know that dreams can actually come true, I’ll be dreaming more often! Hopefully, I will be able to use my platform to inspire others to be creative and to pursue their dreams no matter where they are or what their situation is.

The official Dance Monsters Instagram page is following the contestants, including Chris Matsevac who works as an dancer, actor and comedian for a living. He is engaged to dancer Christine Sienicki.

Over on his Twitter page, Chris calls himself an “amateur scientist” – hence previously working at a science museum – as well as a “robot” and often makes hilarious videos on his TikTok.

