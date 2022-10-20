









Love is Blind is back with Season 3 and it is already streaming on Netflix but where was Season 3 of the show filmed?

The show has garnered a lot of views ever since the first Season aired, and now, it has come back with more entertainment and love stories.

The second Season of the show had been an instant hit and even had its reunion episode recently aired. Now, fans can enjoy watching Season 3.

View Instagram Post

Where was Love Is Blind Season 3 filmed?

Season 3 of the show was filmed in Dallas, Texas. The filming for this started right after Season 2 wrapped.

This is a shift from the Other Seasons as the first one was filmed in Atlanta in 2018 while the second part was shot in Chicago.

Ever since the Second Season of the show came to an end fans had been wanting to see more and their wishes were granted as the new Season arrived on October 19.

The new Season has a mix of people

The show has always focused on bringing people from different walks of life and this Season was no different.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Chris Coelen admitted that the new Season will see people from different walks of life and bring them together in the hopes that they would find their perfect match.

He said: “Both season 1 and season 2, we really tried to have a diverse pool of participants in every sense of what that word means — whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity or whatever.”

He continued: “It’s actually kind of interesting to see who gravitates toward who, and I’ve thought about this, and I’ve talked about this in the past — there’s something that’s very interesting to me, that when you go into an environment where you do strip away all of the trappings of the material world, and you’re in there, there’s some people that just present confidently or flirtatiously or whatever. “

View Instagram Post

When will the episodes for Season 3 drop?

Following is the timeline for the new episodes:

The first four episodes will be released on October 19

Episodes 5 to 7 will be released on October 26

Episodes 8 to 10 will be released on November 2

Wedding and reunion episodes on November 9

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 3 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK