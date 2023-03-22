Netflix has graced us with season 4 of Love Is Blind just months after the last season, but which city was it filmed in, and does the location differ from previous seasons?

The Love Is Blind release date is now just days away, and if the season 4 cast teaser trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for a whole load of drama. In just a matter of several weeks, the couples will speak in the pods, honeymoon, and hopefully walk down the aisle together.

We take a closer look into the filming location of the Netflix show that we’ll be heavily invested in for the next few weeks.

Where is Love Is Blind season 4 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 4 is filmed in the city of Seattle, Washington, so it seems like Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa will have to pack their bags to head to the location.

However, just like the Lacheys, the Love Is Blind season 4 cast themselves aren’t necessarily from Seattle, as they hail from all over America.

In previous seasons, we’ve seen the cast venture out to exotic locations including Malibu, Cancun, and Playa del Carmen for their honeymoons so we’re sure this season will not disappoint.

Which cities have previous Love Is Blind seasons been filmed in?

The most recent season, season 3 was filmed in Dallas.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind was filmed in Chicago, and the first season was primarily filmed in Atlanta.

Farther abroad., the show has had spin-off seasons in other countries such as Love Is Blind Brazil and Japan. The show is also currently casting in the UK for applicants.

Fans can’t wait for season 4

Of course, Love Is Blind fans can’t wait until season 4 drops and they’ve taken to Twitter to express their excitement. Not long to go now!

