Last Chance U Basketball is all about the ELAC Huskies but we often hear players speak about teams they aspire to move on to such as the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Coach Mosley was there to give advice to his aspiring players about where to go next, and Cal Poly, based in California, meant the stars didn’t have to go too far.

So, which of the ELAC team actually ended up on the Cal Poly basketball roster?

Bryan Penn-Johnson now plays for the Cal Poly Mustangs

Bryan Penn-Johnson, a center for the ELACs in the 2021-22 season, now plays for the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Speaking about the season ahead to Mustang News, Bryan said: “We are shaking things up this year; we are not the same Cal Poly team we have had over the past couple of years.

“Nothing but vets, nothing but older guys, a very experienced group. We are going to win some games this year, and that’s really all that matters.”

Damani considered going to Cal Poly

At the end of the series, we saw point guard Damani Whitlock in conversation with his dad about where he should go next.

He mentioned that Coach Mosley had recommended Cal Poly, which his dad approved of. He said Cal Poly was a perfect school for civil engineering, which is what Damani aspires to do.

Damani’s father used to play and coach basketball, so Damani really looks to him for advice.

Did Damani end up at Cal Poly?

No. Damani didn’t actually end up at Cal Poly.

At the time of writing, Damani plays for the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Eagles and is a student at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

He is still, however, pursuing a degree in civil engineering at the university, like he was considering doing at Cal Poly.

One thing’s for sure, Damani’s relocation to Texas would have been a lot longer than Bryan’s!

