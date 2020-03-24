Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Netflix is synonymous with some of the best TV series. When it comes to a good binge-watch, viewers may be drawn to thrillers or murder mysteries, however a good ol’ love story can be just as gripping!

Brand new to the streaming service in 2020 is Love Is Blind. Season 1 of the show kicked off from Thursday, February 13th with the subsequent episodes released over a three week period.

The premise is as such: without having ever seen one another, daters get to know each other before one proposes. Then they end up living together and eventually get the option of walking down the aisle. This is all in a bid to determine whether looks really come into play when finding “the one”.

So, of Mark and Jessica, Giannina and Damian, Amber and Barnett, Lauren and Cameron, Kelly and Kenny, which Love Is Blind couples are still together?

Giannina and Damian – TOGETHER

Giannina and Damian hit it off right from the word go and had the strongest physical connection out of all of the couples.

However, things quickly turned sour for the couple and they continued to fight throughout. By the time Giannina was at the alter, she fled from Damian in a real runaway bride moment, as he expressed that he didn’t want to get married.

In the Love Is Blind reunion episode (Thursday, March 5th), Giannina and Damian revealed that they had been dating since the show, proving wrong all those who had doubted them. They’ve made for quite the cute couple in the end!

Amber and Barnett – MARRIED

Barnett, Amber and Jessica were involved a bit of a triangle during the early stages of the show. However, Barnett decided on Army-gal Amber while Mark and Jessica went with their hearts, too.

The future looked bright for Amber and Barnett with Barnett saying she was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen.

Amber and Barnett were the surprise marriage of the season, as they decided to go ahead with the wedding in the final episode. And they’ve been happily married ever since!

Amber has been posting tonnes of pictures to Instagram with the caption “secret year of fun,” documenting all the moments since their wedding day.

Love Is Blind: Lauren and Cameron – MARRIED

Of all the couples, we would’ve put money on Lauren and Cameron staying together. It was pretty much a no-brainer that they were going to tie the knot, despite the fact Netflix tried to stoke some drama between the couple.

The couple looked to have one of the most stress-free journeys in getting to know one another, although it wasn’t perfect.

Lauren did not hide the fact she and Cameron stayed together as well as Giannina and Damian, or Amber and Barnett. We peeped a wedding ring in numerous posts from 2019!

Now, the couple are full-on with their PDA and we can’t get enough of it…

Mark and Jessica – SPLIT

Mark and Jessica had an instant connection on Love Is Blind, however, it looks like things didn’t go as planned.

When Jessica decided to leave Mark at the alter, you could totally tell he was heartbroken.

Mark’s Instagram feed is jam-packed with gym photos and family snaps – but there’s no sign of Jessica there, so they definitely didn’t strike up any kind of relationship after filming.

He then went on to tell The Post: “We haven’t talked since the wedding day. I reached out at some point — nothing bad, just to say, like, ‘Hey, I hope everything’s going well, I hope everything’s doing all right.’ I didn’t hear back. But to me, it’s just sending love out there. Like, ‘Hey, I hope you’re doing OK.’ And that’s that.”

Love Is Blind couple: Kelly and Kenny – SPLIT

By the looks of Kelly’s Insta feed (@chaselifewithkelly), she seems like a single lady.

Kenny revealed in the reunion that he had found love with another lady, despite things not working with Kelly. Follow Kenny on Instagram @kennybarnes11 for updates.

We can only assume that things are OK between Kelly and Kenny, despite the fact they decided not to wed, as both Love Is Blind stars follow one another on Instagram.

