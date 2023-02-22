Perfect Match has not yet come to an end on Netflix, but of course, fans want to know if any of the couples are still together from the show.

Most dating shows do not allow contestants to speak about their dating lives publically until the show has finished airing, but since Perfect Match was filmed a year ago, some of the castmates are already in new relationships.

We take a look at where the Perfect Match couplings stand at the end of episode 8, and what we know about who is still together from some Instagram detective work!

Francesca Farago and Abbey Humphreys

Well, we can safely say for sure that Francesca and Abbey are no longer together. Francesca is now dating TikTok star, Jesse Sullivan.

Despite getting close to Dom, Abbey, and Damian in the show, it seems like Francesca’s Perfect Match was outside the show.

Are Perfect Match’s Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati still together?

No, another couple we can safely say isn’t together anymore is Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati.

It seems Dom was fond of the Too Hot To Handle alum but they may not have been so fond of him!

Although Dom asked Georgia to be his girlfriend, it seems she may have also found her Perfect Match away from the show, in ex-Harry Jowsey.

Harry recently took to his TikTok to share a video of him and Georgia captioned: “When she’s on a dating show and you’re not trying to watch her hook up with other guys.”

Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow

Although we don’t know the exact status of these two, and we probably won’t until the show’s over, this is a couple we’re rooting for!

The pair got together in the show after failed attempts on the outside, and they seem to be going strong. Joey recently took to his story to tag Kariselle in a meme, and if that’s not a love language, we don’t know what is.

He also shared an Instagram story from The Circle star Alyssa saying she doesn’t know what happens at the end of the show, but if they don’t end up together, she’ll be ’emotionally distraught.’ Us too!

Mitchell Eason and Chloe Veitch

Another couple that has had a history in the past is Mitchell Eason and Chloe Veitch, although the two split due to distance.

However, Mitchell confessed he wasn’t ready for commitment, and Chloe decided to completely move on without any drama or animosity as she didn’t want to waste time with someone who wasn’t on the same page.

Although they didn’t work out romantically, the two still follow each other on social media, so it seems like they are still friends.

Ines Tazi and Damian Power

Ines hasn’t had the easiest ride at finding her Perfect Match on the show, and although she is currently partnered up with Damian, it seems like she has unexplored feelings for Dom.

It seems like Ines and Damian are no more The Circle France star then shared a post in January 2023 of a cake that read: “Congratulations on your breakup”, so we know she was single then.

However, in a February 2023 post with Dom in the background, one fan commented: “You and Dom besties or romantic? Either way, I’m here for it!”

Ines didn’t confirm or deny the theory, and instead just commented with a load of heart emojis.

We guess we’ll have to wait and see if she and Dom were a Perfect Match after all!

Will Richardson and Diamond Jack

As a newer couple on the show, not much is known about the two together.

They have been seen interacting on Instagram stories while sharing posts from the show, but that’s as far as our investigating skills go with this one.

We guess we’ll have to wait until the final episodes air to see which Perfect Match couples are still together officially.

