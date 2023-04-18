As the Love Is Blind reunion airs in 2023, fans ask who did Marshall date after Jackie?

Jackelina ‘Jackie’ Bonds and Marshall Glaze were engaged to be married on Love Is Blind.

The Netflix show, hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, featured some twists and turns during season 4.

Marshall and Jackie experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the series and decided to go their separate ways.

So, let’s take a look at who Marshall dated after Jackie?

© 2023

What happened between Jackie and Marshall?

Netflix stars Jackie and Marshall met during Love Is Blind season 4.

They formed a connection in the show’s infamous pods and got engaged to be married.

However, their relationship didn’t work out. Speaking of their time together, Jackie said that they “weren’t meant to be.”

She moved on with Josh Demas during the series, while Marshall still seemed to be single.

Love Is Blind: Are Jackie and Josh still together?

Yes. Jackie and Josh are still together at the time of writing.

They appeared at the reunion show via a pre-recorded Zoom video. Jackie and Josh spoke with Vanessa Lachey about their experience of the social experiment.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie and Josh share their love with their followers.

She captioned a post: “A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it. Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm @jdemas Thank you @loveisblindnetflix for this amazing experience.”

Who did Marshall date after Jackie?

When Jackie and Josh were speaking to Vanessa on Zoom, Jackie was asked why she thinks Marshall wanted to keep her engagement ring.

Jackie decided to keep her engagement ring on the show and said that she thought Marshall wanted it back “because he wanted to propose to another cast mate” on Love is Blind.

Josh added: “And then they broke up two weeks after production stopped filming.”

Speaking to E! News in April 2023, Marshall said that he reached out to Kacia from the show after things didn’t work out with Jackie.

Marshall said: “We tried, but I wanted to distance myself from that experience.”

He added that “still to this day” he’s “apologetic” about getting Kacia’s “hopes up” before “going back in his shell.”

Kacia and Marshall met in the Love Is Blind pods. She was 31 years old during the show and works as a family support specialist.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW