Rutledge Wood started out in NASCAR, now he's the host of Floor Is Lava













When it comes to reality TV, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022: From Love Island launching its eighth season to the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai and Netflix bringing out the second season of Floor Is Lava. Floor Is Lava season 2 features bigger obstacles, hotter lava, a volcano and a grand prize of $10,000.

The Netflix show kicked off its second season on June 3rd and sees teams of three attempt to make it through the obstacle course. Some of the show’s contestants have already had reality TV fame such as Chase DeMoor on Team Too Hot. Guiding the contestants through their Floor Is Lava journey is host Rutledge Wood, so let’s find out more about him…

Floor Is Lava. Rutledge Wood in episode 204 of Floor Is Lava. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Who hosts the Floor Is Lava?

Netflix’s Floor Is Lava is hosted by Rutledge Wood. The TV presenter returned for the show’s second season on June 3rd.

When it comes to a competition show, Rutledge Wood is the perfect host as he has a background in NASCAR presenting.

Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 22nd, 1980 making him 42 years old in 2022.

NO WAY: Meet Netflix star Tayler Holder and the rest of Floor Is Lava’s Team Too Hot

Rutledge Wood’s career explored

As per IMDb, Rutledge Wood’s TV career kicked off in 2009.

His beginnings were in NASCAR reporting and he’s an auto-racing analyst and car enthusiast.

In 2010, Rutledge was one of the three presenters on History’s Top Gear USA. He presented the show until 2016. The Floor Is Lava host also presented Lost In Transmission in 2015.

Venturing away from cars and into food, Rutledge was also the host of Southern and Hungry and The American Barbecue Showdown.

The Floor Is Lava host has over half a million followers

Boasting almost 360K followers on Instagram, Rutledge Wood can be found on the social media site under the handle @rutledgewood.

He also has a YouTube channel with over 10K followers and a further 209K on Twitter.

Rutledge and his wife, Rachel, have three daughters and he often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of his family.

OMG: Floor Is Lava’s slime is hotter in 2022 but the recipe remains a secret

WATCH FLOOR IS LAVA ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK