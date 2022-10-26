









Netflix’s upcoming Buying Beverly Hills focuses on Mauricio Umansky’s estate agency, and his daughter, Alexia, is a star realtor.

If you can’t wait for Selling Sunset season 6, Buying Beverly Hills might be up your alley in the meantime. Los Angeles-based brokerage, The Agency, is ready to take over as Netflix’s favorite real estate company.

Things are a little more personal as it documents the office politics of the Umanskys, and you know what that means? There are fewer limits when it comes to family.

Sisters Farrah Brittany and Alexia are Buying Beverly Hills’ main stars, and with both trying to prove themselves as valuable employees, we’re ready for the captivating clashes.

BUYING BEVERLY HILLS (L to R) FARRAH BRITTANY, ALEXIA UMANSKY and MAURICIO UMANSKY from BUYING BEVERLY HILLS. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc. Download from Netflix Media

Buying Beverly Hills’ Alexia Umansky is Mauricio and Kyle Richards’ firstborn

Alexia is of reality TV fame as the daughter of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards. The reality veteran was married to Guraish Aldjufrie, Farah Brittany’s biological father, for two years before wedding Mauricio in January 1996.

Alexia was born June 18, 1996, making her 26 years old in 2022. A Los Angeles resident, she has two younger siblings named Sophia Kylie (born 2000) and Portia (born 2008).

Netflix describes her as “the apple of Mauricio’s eye” with a lot to prove in the real estate world. Judging from her profile on The Agency, however, the junior realtor is an expert in marketing.

After graduating with a marketing communications degree from Emerson College, Alexia now works as the company’s marketing specialist thanks to her social media knowledge.

A path into real estate was a no-brainer for the animal lover, who owns at least one pup.

“As I grew up, I would come into the office to shadow him (Mauricio) and always learn something new,” she explained. “Real estate is something I always knew I loved.”

If she’s not in the office, you’ll catch the Netflix star cooking, skiing, or hanging out at the beach. She’s also a frequent volunteer for organizations that support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

She’s currently dating Jake Zingerman

The streaming platform has teased that Alexia and her fellow realtor, Joey Ben-Zvi, are childhood friends and might even have a past as something more. Oh, the gossip!

If you’re hoping for a workplace romance, Reality Titbit is here to clear things up: Alexia is currently dating Jake Zingerman, who does not work at The Agency.

They have been dating since at least January 2020, but have known each other for over six years.

Jake is the managing director at Direct Cash Group, a financial service focused on helping solve the cash flow needs of small business owners.

