Who is Angel Rice on Cheer and does she hold a Guinness World Record?











Angel Rice is one of the cheerleaders who is known for competing against Navarro College’s nationally-ranked team, appearing on Netflix’s second season of Cheer. Who is she and did she REALLY break a record?

Almost two years went by before Season 2 came out, so of course, there are lots who remain on the Navarro Cheer team, like Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback, Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall.

However, the team has fierce competition, including Angel Rice on the Trinity Valley team. She is thought to have achieved a Guinness World Record and is a 4-times world champion… So no biggie or anything.

We found out Angel’s Instagram, age and cheerleading background.

Who is Angel Rice on Cheer?

Angel Rice is a four-time champion cheerleader, who performs as a rival to the Navarro Cheer team. She was previously part of the Rockstar Cheer family, as a member of the gym’s Open Small Coed Level 5 team, Beatles.

Born on April 12th 1998, the 23-year-old was famous even before Cheer Season 2. Known as one of the best tumblers across the globe, she got her practice in by learning how to tumble from a young age.

From Atlanta, Georgia, she performed with All-Star Cheerleading and began representing the USA as a child.

The Trinity Valley Community College star is also a brand ambassador and actress.

Does she REALLY hold a Guinness World Record?

Yes, Angel actually holds a Guinness World Record. No joke, at the age of 16, she achieved the title for the most double full twists performed in one minute…

The moment was captured on The Today Show back in 2015. At the time, she had already been tumbling for ten years.

Fans can revisit – or discover – the iconic record-breaking tumble here.

Meet Angel on Instagram

As you would expect, Angel’s Instagram bio is full of tumbles and cheerleading routines. With 371K followers, it’s clear that she is renowned in the cheer industry for her remarkable talent.

She even creates TikToks with children she teaches at The Stingray Allstars Johns Creek!

The Netflix star appears to be incredibly close with her siblings Jaden and De’Kiera. Her sister recently gave birth to a little girl, making Angel an auntie.

Angel also occasionally posts pictures with a four-year-old girl, who she calls her “princess”. She also recently wrote in a caption: “I can’t believe your 4 years old now I’m not ready for pre-K.”

WATCH CHEER ON NETFLIX NOW

