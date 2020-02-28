University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Restaurants on the Edge dropped to Netflix on Friday, September 28th and already has gained a tonne of interest.

The show takes the format of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, as we watch struggling restaurants, cafés and bars be given a new lease of life. Rather than Gordon, Restaurants on the Edge sees a chef, a restauranteur, and a designer travel around the world finding such restaurants and working their magic.

It will take them from Hong Kong to Malta, Canada to St. Lucia.

The resident chef on the series is Dennis Prescott, who has achieved culinary fame in a relatively short space of time. Find out everything you need to know about Dennis here!

Who is Dennis?

Dennis Prescott is a Canadian chef, author, food photographer and TV presenter. He currently lives in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada with his wife.

Famous Birthdays have reported that Dennis is 38 years old and was born on June 15th, 1981.

According to publisher Harper Collins, five years ago Dennis was working as a musician who “didn’t know how to cook.” But in just three short years that all changed and Dennis quickly established himself as one of food’s rising stars.

He published his first-ever cookbook, ‘Eat Delicious: 125 Recipes For Your Daily Dose of Awesome’, in 2017.

Dennis on Restaurants on the Edge

Out of all three hosts on Restaurants on the Edge, Dennis by far gets the best job. He spends most of his time exploring the city or town where they’ve ended up, trying foods and meeting other culinary-minded folk.

In the Hong Kong episode, Dennis went on a whistle stop tour of Hong Kong’s street food scene, taken with a guide. He tried everything from snake soup to beef innards.

Sounds like a pretty jammy deal if you ask us!

SUPER SUCCESS : Restaurants on the Edge in 2020

Follow Dennis on Instagram

Although he’s relatively new to the game, Dennis has a huge following on Instagram. Clearly he’s approaching that ‘celebrity chef’ status!

Dennis currently has over 517,000 followers on Instagram. This figure is correct as of publication date.

Check him out @dennistheprescott. Dennis posts tonnes of snaps of his cookery skills, plus he’s been chucking the odd Restaurants on the Edge pic here and there.

