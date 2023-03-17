Netflix star Chloe Veitch may not have found love on reality shows, however, she did find her perfect match in boyfriend Ivan Lodnia, but who is the hockey player?

We’ve seen Chloe Veitch search for love on a variety of shows including Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match, but it seems like what she was looking for was outside of reality TV all along.

We take a closer look into Ivan and Chloe’s relationship, how they met, and what the Netflix star has revealed so far.

Chloe Veitch ‘soft launched’ boyfriend Ivan Lodnia

In the weeks leading up to the reveal, Chloe posted a number of stories with her new boyfriend, with many fans trying to speculate who the mystery man was.

Some even thought the man may have been Joey Sasso, who got engaged to Kariselle Snow on the Perfect Match, however, his real identity has now been revealed.

Chloe revealed to E! that the pair met in Malibu “by chance” and she was the one who made the first move.

Speaking to the publication, she said: “I asked for his number. “I even extended my flight because I was meant to be going home the day after I met him.”

Who is Chloe’s boyfriend Ivan Lodnia?

Ivan Lodnia is a 23-year-old ice hockey player who hails from California.

He’s played for teams including Niagara IceDogs, Dinamo Minsk, and the Chicago Wolves.

Although he may be a big sports star Chloe told E! that she ‘didn’t even know hockey was a thing’ before she met him, although she says she’s excited to see him play.

Ivan can be found over on Instagram @ivan_lodnia, and at the time of writing has just over 5,000 followers. He posts a range of content, including his career, family, and trips away.

Right now, neither Chloe nor Ivan has posted each other on the main grid of the ‘gram but we’re sure it won’t be too long before they become Insta official.

The star has had public relationships in the past

Although Chloe appeared on dating shows Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, it seems like The Circle, which isn’t a dating show, was her best shot at love when she came away with boyfriend Mitchell Eason.

Mitch and Chloe got on like a house on fire behind the screens and carried their relationship on to the outside world. However, it wasn’t to be as the distance proved too much for the pair.

The couple then met again when they both featured on Perfect Match but it wasn’t meant to be. This time, it didn’t work out as Mitchell revealed he wasn’t ready for a relationship.

It seems like the two are on good terms though, as they still interact with each other on Instagram.