Who is comedian Oliver Polak from Your Life is a Joke on Netflix?











Netflix’s latest reality show Your Life is a Joke will see a mix of stand of comedy, as well as a sneak peek into the lives of host Oliver Polak and his guests. Comedian Polak will also be roasting the celebrities with good-natured stand-up sets.

In Your Life is a Joke, Polak will accompany stars to their favourite spots and spend the day with them. In the three-episode series, we will see Nura Habib Omer, Christian Ulmen and Jennifer Weist on our screens. But who is the host of the brand new Netflix series?

Who is Oliver Polak?

Oliver Polak is a German-Jewish comedian and author. He attended several schools in Leer and Papenburg and graduated from high school in England at Carmel College.

After an internship at VIVA in the broadcast of Stefan Raab in Cologne, Polak appeared as a co-presenter for the Viva Family and hosted the Disney Club on RTL for a year.

More recently, Polak created the video podcast Better Than War. On the show, Polak speaks with his guests about personal, intimate, controversial and philosophical topics. His most recent endeavour is the Netflix show Your Life is a Joke.

Oliver Polak’s career explored

Oliver has been described as one of the most versatile entertainers of his generation. He was awarded the German Television Prize for the ARD series The Laughing of Others and the Grimme Prize for Applause and Out.

As a comedian, Polak has appeared on tiny basement stages to large festivals. With live shows like Der Endgegner and Krankes Schwein, he has completed over 1000 gigs in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. He has also written several bestsellers such as Against Judenhass and I am not allowed to do that, I am a Jew.

Meet Oliver Polak on Instagram

Oliver Polak has over 40k followers on Instagram and posts funny photos and videos to entertain his fans!

