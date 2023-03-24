Love Is Blind season 4 contestant Conner Fremmerlid is in pursuit of finding his perfect match but he needn’t look any further as he has millions of viewers already lined up, swooning over him.

Love is Blind drops on Netflix today, Friday, March 24, 2023. As we get to know a new batch of contestants, fans can’t wait to see who will be entering the pods and eventually proposing to their soul mates.

A total of 30 contestants have ventured on the journey of finding love this season, but there’s one contestant who has caught Netflix fans’ eye. Who is Conner Fremmerlid?

Credit: MONTY BRINTON/NETFLIX

Who is Conner Fremmerlid?

Conner Fremmerlid is an operations manager from Washington DC, he was born in 1994 and is currently 28 years old.

This season’s Love Is Blind location is in Seattle, Washington; the businessman actually graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in Business, Management, and Marketing.

Fremmerlid currently works as an Operations Manager in the Transportation industry. He also has experience working in Sales Operations, Business Strategy, Sales Management, and Marketing.

However, he is not confined to one profession, Conner has also worked at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and dipped his toe in the entertainment industry by working at the 91st Oscars Governors Ball.

Fremmerlid worked as an Operations Manager at Four Park Avenue and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. Presently, he is working as an Account Manager at LAZ Parking.

Conner wants to find ‘old school love’ in season 4

In the Love is Blind season 4 episodes, we see Conner get cracking with his goal of finding a life partner, straight away.

The businessman is looking for a partner who believes in the values of “old-school love.” Although, Conner needs to be careful in the pods as he admits that he is guilty of falling too hard too fast. Thankfully, Fremmerlid isn’t afraid to wait and find his exact “type on paper.”

Wondering what Fremmerlid’s type is? He is looking for a “family-oriented” woman who will fit right into his life. He is also a religious man so it would be ideal for him to find someone who “loves God.”

It is vital for Conner to have a lot of “physical touch” which fans have found hilarious seeing as he is on Love Is Blind and can’t even see his significant other. Communication is also key for Conner and as a result, he says that he’ll bring his “witty and funny” self to the table.

Credit: MONTY BRINTON/NETFLIX

Love Is Blind Cast

Let’s take a look at who is joining Conner on the Love Is Blind cast for season 4.