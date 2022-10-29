









Netflix has done it again, and off the back of the hit series Bling Empire, we now have Dubai Bling. It’s a show that lets us into the lives of some of the richest residents of the City of Gold, and we just can’t get enough!

Kris Fade, an Australian radio presenter, quickly became a fan favorite alongside his partner Brianna. But as we know, Kris was married to someone else before the show.

But who is Kris’ first wife? We take a look.

Who is Kris Fade?

Born in Lebanon in 1980, Kris was raised in Sydney, Australia. He came to Dubai around 14 years ago after planning to only be there for two years!

However, Kris landed his own radio show The Kris Fade Show, and is now one of Dubai’s number-one radio hosts! With his accent and outgoing personality, we’re definitely not surprised.

As well as being a radio host, Kris also owns FadeFit, a lifestyle brand focused on healthy snacks and vitamins.

Kris actually met cast member Zeina, through the business after she messaged him to compliment his snacks.

Kris Fade’s first wife

The show doesn’t hide the fact that Kris was married before. In fact, in the first episode, Brianna speaks about how it was ‘never easy’ that he was divorced and had two kids. However, she fell in love with him.

The radio host was previously married to Marianne Argy, the mother of his two children – 12-year-old Zahra, and Ariani, who is age 10.

Kris’ first wife Marianne has also re-married and also currently resides in Dubai.

Inside the radio host’s current relationship

Kris is now married to Mexican-American Brianna. In the first episode of the series, we learn that the pair met on social media.

The pair only recently got married, back in March after eight years together. The lavish wedding was attended by their Dubai Bling cast mates.

Brianna is also the brand manager of FadeFit, which they co-founded together. Couples who grind together shine together!

Kris’ Instagram bio states: “Married to a Queen ❤”

Dubai Bling Season 1 is airing now on Netflix.

