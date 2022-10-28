









Dubai Bling follows TV host Lojain Omran as she kickstarts her acting career. Get to know more about her background and rise to fame.

Within the first five minutes of Netflix’s latest reality show, it’s clear that Dubai is the backdrop. Supercars, interiors dripping in gold furniture, diamonds, and breathtaking skyline are the words synonymous with the metropolis, and Netflix certainly delivered.

All eight episodes of Dubai Bling dropped on October 27 and the cast already has their claws outs in episode one. Uber-successful host Lojain Omran, on the other hand, is out of the drama as she focuses on her budding acting career.

Here’s everything we know about Lojain, Dubai Bling’s queen of TV.

Lojain Omran: Background and net worth explored

Born on October 26, 1977, in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Lojain has one younger sister called Aseel, who is a well-known Saudi actress.

The reality star has come a long way since her beginnings in the finance industry. Lojain, 45, relocated to Bahrain in 2001, where she continued working in banking and eventually as an operations manager at Alawwal Bank, previously known as Saudi Hollandi Bank.

It was three years later that she pursued a career in media. Since then, she has hosted countless TV programs, including Ya Hal on Gulf Rotana, and The World Of Eve.

Her gig on MBC1’s Good Morning Arabs marked the turning point that propelled her to major fame. Her TV popularity has led Lojain’s massive social media following; at the time of writing, she has 10.2 million followers, making her one of the most followed personalities in the Middle East.

As her friend and cast member Zeina Khoury says, “Lojain has a very strong influence over women.”

Her acting career is still in its beginnings as she has only appeared in one 2021 TV mini-series, as per IMDb.

The internet has estimated her net worth to be between $1 million and $6 million.

She keeps her private life off the ‘gram

Despite being one of the biggest personalities in Dubai, Lojain has kept her family and love life off social media.

She is a mother to a son and a daughter; her daughter, Jilan, married in a stunning ceremony in Bahrain around December 2018. As for Lojain, she is reportedly divorced; she married at the age of 16 and gave birth to her children at 17 and 19 years old.

