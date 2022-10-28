









Bling Empire can officially move over as a brand new release from Netflix is here and the net worths of this show’s cast are eyewatering. Dubai Bling kicked off on October 27 and there are many new faces for viewers to get to know. Safa, Zeina, Loujain and co are all making their Netflix debuts.

When it comes to getting to know the Dubai Bling cast members, there are also lots of friends and family members to get acquainted with. So, let’s find out more about who Farhana Bodi’s husband was as she explains that she’s a separated “young single mom”.

Farhana Bodi is an Instagram star

Dubai Bling star Farhana has 1.5M followers on Instagram at @farhanabodi.

She promotes luxury brands and lifestyle on her social media page.

Speaking on the Netflix show, Farhana said that she thinks she’s “hardworking” and that she’s “recently separated”.

She’s also a single mother

Farhana is a mother of one. Her son, Aydin, appears on Dubai Bling as they pose together for a photoshoot at Versace in episode 1.

She said during Dubai Bling that she’s a “young, single mom” and is “reaching her goals” and is providing the lifestyle she wants to for herself and her son.

Aydin is six years old in 2022 and his last birthday hit headlines in April, The Sun reported that a video of Farhana’s son’s birthday party went viral.

Farhana Bodi’s ex-husband

A Facebook post from Novikov Dubai shows Farhana eating dinner with her husband, Heroies Khan, in 2016.

The photo caption reads: “The lovely Farhana Bodi and Husband Heroies Khan joined us for a romantic Valentine’s dinner yesterday evening.”

Farhana’s ex-husband can be found on Instagram where he writes in his bio that his name is Heroies Havewalla.

He has 428K followers at @heroies. Heroies often takes to the ‘gram to post work-related content as it appears that he’s an entrepreneur. But, he also takes time to post photos with Aydin and captioned one post that his son is “his world”.

